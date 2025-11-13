Purposeful Trips of a Lifetime in Far-Flung Destinations Trending for 2026, as Revealed by New Survey of TRAVELSAVERS and NEST Advisors

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With bucket-list adventures, all-inclusive luxury, and immersive journeys on the rise, travelers in 2026 will put their passions first. From the timeless appeal of Europe to the captivating pull of Asia, a new survey of advisors affiliated with the TRAVELSAVERS and NEST networks predicts globetrotters will pursue visits to novel destinations as well as deeper meaning in their travels.

Eternal Europe and Alluring Asia Appeal for 2026

Europe will reign supreme in 2026 as its compelling combination of history, culture and charm beckons travelers. Italy is predicted to be the year’s top destination, with Portugal and Greece finishing in the top five. The expansion of direct air from the U.S. is helping satisfy the sizeable demand for European trips.

Travelers are venturing beyond the typical continental hot spots. Eastern Europe – which placed second in the trending destination category – is building momentum for 2026. The region is gaining notice due to fewer crowds and greater affordability. As travelers increasingly opt for destination dupes, Eastern Europe’s sights are strong substitutes for their better-known Western Europe counterparts.

Travelers are also turning their focus to Asia. Japan took the top spot in the trending destination category for 2026, boosted by its rich cultural immersion opportunities as well as favorable exchange rates. With capacity in Japan limited, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Maldives are also experiencing a wave of popularity with travelers.

“People are eager to expand their horizons and immerse themselves in somewhere completely different,” said Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Mazza. “They want it all – an authentic experience in a fascinating place along with their loved ones – and they want to travel in upscale comfort because they deserve it.”

Travel Styles on the Rise for the Coming Year

Advisors named all-inclusive travel as next year’s top travel style, with demand taking off for several reasons. All-inclusive resorts are an effortless choice for relaxation-minded travelers. The experience is easy to plan and budget for, as most costs are incurred before departure. All-inclusives are shifting upmarket with high-end dining, wellness services and cultural experiences. These changes are attracting younger travelers in addition to traditional guests such as families and couples.

River cruising, family travel, active and adventure travel, and luxury travel rounded out the top five travel styles for 2026.

Bucket-list travel was selected as the top emerging trend, with multiple factors inspiring travelers to pursue their dream trips. From the thrill of exploring new destinations to the joy of creating lasting memories, travelers are embracing an intentional approach to their journeys. Whether it’s the excitement of finally achieving a long-held travel goal or the desire for a fresh perspective, these rare adventures offer a renewed sense of purpose.

“In 2026, travelers will convert aspiration into action,” Mazza said. “They’re determined to take their vacation dreams and make them a reality. They’re traveling with a powerful resolve to achieve their goals and pursuing those once-in-a-lifetime wow experiences that they’ll never forget.”

Personalized experiences, authentic travel, home-style accommodations, and vacations inspired by social media completed the top five list of emerging trends. Travelers today crave a meaningful connection with their destination and its culture, which is driving the popularity of customized, genuine experiences.

Emerging Travel Preferences for 2026

Proud Pioneers – Fueled by social media and FOMO, people want to be the first in their crowd to discover the latest destination or development. Off-the-beaten path adventures are trending as a result. Coolcations will be hot for 2026, as people explore locales known for pristine natural beauty, including Iceland, Antarctica, and Alaska. Cruisers are requesting the newest, biggest ships as well as itineraries that visit cruise lines’ exclusive private islands.

– Fueled by social media and FOMO, people want to be the first in their crowd to discover the latest destination or development. Off-the-beaten path adventures are trending as a result. Coolcations will be hot for 2026, as people explore locales known for pristine natural beauty, including Iceland, Antarctica, and Alaska. Cruisers are requesting the newest, biggest ships as well as itineraries that visit cruise lines’ exclusive private islands. Up Close and Personal – Not content to be sightseers, travelers are immersing themselves in local experiences. They want to get to know their destination and its culture on a human level. Travelers are also seeking experiences that align perfectly with their passions. Think foodies indulging in haute cuisine and food truck fare, astrotourists observing phenomena like eclipses, and sports fans venturing to Italy for February’s Winter Olympics.

– Not content to be sightseers, travelers are immersing themselves in local experiences. They want to get to know their destination and its culture on a human level. Travelers are also seeking experiences that align perfectly with their passions. Think foodies indulging in haute cuisine and food truck fare, astrotourists observing phenomena like eclipses, and sports fans venturing to Italy for February’s Winter Olympics. Treat Yourself Travel – Travelers have decided they’re worth the splurge and are upscaling their vacation plans. As people prioritize spending money on experiences, not material goods, they’re treating themselves to wish-list trips with all the bonuses. That might be an extraordinary journey like an African safari or Antarctica expedition, a suite in a five-star hotel, a cruise on a luxury line, or a private tour with car and driver.

Travelers have decided they’re worth the splurge and are upscaling their vacation plans. As people prioritize spending money on experiences, not material goods, they’re treating themselves to wish-list trips with all the bonuses. That might be an extraordinary journey like an African safari or Antarctica expedition, a suite in a five-star hotel, a cruise on a luxury line, or a private tour with car and driver. Unpack and Unwind – The convenience and value of all-inclusive resorts is resonating with travelers looking for a stress-free getaway. All-inclusive enthusiasts are also migrating from land to sea, with an upswing in ocean and river cruise bookings from travelers who have opted for resorts in the past. Others seeking the comforts of home are booking suites and villas in larger numbers, complete with kitchens and living spaces.





2026 Travel Advisor Survey Results

Top Destinations

Italy Alaska Portugal Greece Riviera Maya





Top Trending Destinations

Japan Eastern Europe South Africa Morocco Thailand





Top Travel Styles

All-inclusive travel River cruising Family travel Active/adventure travel Luxury travel





Top Emerging Trends

Bucket-list/to-do trips Personalized experiences Authentic travel Home-style accommodations Social media-inspired travel





Advisors from TRAVELSAVERS and NEST agency affiliates in the U.S. and Canada participated in the survey between Oct. 16 and Nov. 4, 2025.

About TRAVELSAVERS

Founded in 1970, TRAVELSAVERS is an international marketing leader of more than 3,000 independently owned agencies in over 35 countries. Thanks to the buying power of $20 billion in annual sales, its more than 25,000 advisors are able to offer their clients inspirational travel experiences at the best value. With a global reputation for excellence, TRAVELSAVERS leisure and corporate agencies maximize sales and profits with cutting-edge products and services that cater to all needs. Through an exclusive protected territory system, strong supplier relationships, comprehensive marketing suite, innovative booking technology, specialized training and networking, and personalized business coaching, TRAVELSAVERS advisors are empowered to find, retain and delight clients. For more information, visit www.travelsavers.com.

About NEST

The Network of Entrepreneurs Selling Travel is the industry’s first and only marketing group exclusively for independent home-based travel agencies. The company empowers home-based advisors to achieve greater success financially, professionally and personally by championing best practices, solutions and opportunities. NEST helps home-based travel entrepreneurs build their business, keep their identity and maintain control. The network delivers what home-based advisors need to increase their competitive edge and profitability, including a high level of personalized support, award-winning marketing, preferred partner portfolio, education, exclusive networking and events, and innovative technology. NEST also helps suppliers reach the rapidly growing home-based distribution channel with training, motivation, offers and compensation. For more information, visit www.jointhenest.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca4d13d-19af-4d04-a15a-f8c9e2c7e79d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b0bace4-b3c6-40c2-bfc5-f6e76b764876