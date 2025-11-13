GAIA to Participate in 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”) - the world's largest streaming and community platform dedicated to, personal transformation, health, wellness, and spirituality - will be holding one-on-one meetings at the 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference on November 19, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Chief Financial Officer, Ned Preston, and Chief Business Development Officer, James Calhoun, will be representing the Company.

The conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings with approximately 100 companies across the Technology, Media, and Internet verticals. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email GAIA@gateway-grp.com .

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

