Research Frontiers CEO Joe Harary to Deliver Keynote Address: “Real World Uses of SPD-SmartGlass and Other Variable Tint Technologies” at the 2025 North American Vehicle Glazing Innovation Summit in Detroit

WOODBURY, NY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the automotive industry accelerates toward smarter, more sustainable vehicles, Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) President and CEO Joseph M. Harary will serve as Chairman and Keynote Speaker at the upcoming North American Vehicle Glazing Innovation Summit 2025, November 18–19 in Detroit.

Joe Harary will open the conference as its selected Chairman, and later present his Keynote, “Real World Uses of SPD-SmartGlass and Other Variable Tint Technologies,” at 3:45 PM on November 18, demonstrating how dynamic glazing is enhancing comfort, safety, and design flexibility for OEMs worldwide.

Mr. Harary will also be the moderator for a panel discussion “Reimagining the Collaborative Ecosystem of Glass and Cabin” with Stephan Pfister, Gauzy Ltd’s (Nasdaq: GAUZ) Executive Vice President of Automotive, Vyankatesh Birajdar, Senior Director – Body Systems for Karma Automotive Inc., Abdul Salam Abdul Karim, Hardware Design Lead Engineer from Marelli North America, and Tim Bryan, Senior Director of Advanced Product Development for Carlex Glass.

“With vehicles evolving into connected, intelligent environments, glazing has become a critical design and performance component,” Harary noted. “SPD-SmartGlass technology continues to lead this transformation by giving designers and drivers unprecedented control over light, heat and glare. This summit is about collaboration. It brings together the innovators shaping how every pane of glass becomes an intelligent interface for comfort, safety, and sustainability, and the automakers that want to enhance the passenger and driving experience.”

The summit brings together executives and engineers from General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Lucid Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Gauzy, Corning, Kuraray, Carlex Glass, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, NSG Pilkington, Fuyao, Guardian Industries, Renault, Webasto and others—representing the entire automotive glazing value chain from OEMs to Tier-1 suppliers and glass innovators.

Research Frontiers and its global licensees have introduced SPD-SmartGlass in luxury vehicles, aircraft, trains, and yachts, and the technology is rapidly expanding into architectural, including the newly-introduced architectural retrofit application earlier this month at GlassBuild 2025.

Research Frontiers’ patented SPD-SmartGlass technology allows users to instantly, precisely, and continuously control the amount of light passing through glass in response to occupant needs or environmental conditions, improving comfort, design flexibility, and energy efficiency.

Event Details

North American Vehicle Glazing Innovation Summit 2025

November 18–19, 2025

Detroit, Michigan

https://www.ecv-events.com/NAVGIS2025



About Research Frontiers



Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com