Numerator October Consumer Price Index Reveals Prices for Everyday Goods Up 2.68% vs 2024

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and technology company providing insights into consumer behavior, released its October 2025 Numerator Consumer Price Index (CPI) with an advance read on inflation trends across everyday consumer goods. According to Numerator, prices for everyday household purchases increased 0.12% in October, following a 0.60% increase in September and a 0.32% increase in August. In October, prices for everyday goods are up 2.68% versus a year ago.

Similar to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ published indices, the Numerator CPI tracks price changes over time and captures how consumer buying behavior evolves alongside them. The data cover approximately 20% of the consumption basket captured in the U.S. government’s CPI and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) indices, and closely track the PCE, offering a reliable signal of retail price changes experienced by U.S. consumers.









“We’re seeing inflation remain sticky in the data, particularly for everyday goods that define consumer spending,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “For financial institutions, policymakers, and economists, this provides a reliable, high-frequency view into how prices are moving across categories before official government data is released. Numerator’s inflation reporting gives researchers, analysts, and investors a head start in understanding pricing trends and consumer behavior shifts that impact the broader economy.”

Additional key findings from Numerator’s October CPI:

Prices for everyday household goods increased 0.12% month over month in October, following a 0.60% increase in September and a 0.32% increase in August.

Prices are up 2.68% year over year.

Inflation has been accelerating since the beginning of the year.



“Our data confirm that consumers are facing higher prices at the grocery store and across household essentials,” said Paul Stanley, Senior Economist, Numerator.

For a methodology description of the Numerator CPI, or to download the data charts, visit numerator.com/inflation .

DISCLAIMER

The Numerator Inflation Report has been prepared for informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The information contained in or provided from or through this report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. Numerator shall have no liability to any person or entity for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on the above-mentioned information.

METHODOLOGY:

Numerator’s consumer inflation measure is constructed using both base-period and current-period quantity weights to combine item prices, an approach that is consistent with the structure of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ PCE Price Index.

The index is calculated from verified, item-level transactions provided by a panel of 200,000 geographically and demographically representative U.S. households. These data include purchases across categories such as grocery, household goods, and health and beauty. The data capture changes in consumer purchasing behavior when prices change, including brand switching, downsizing, and shifts in where consumers buy.

Values are aggregated monthly to produce index levels and month-over-month and year-over-year percent changes, providing a current view of inflation trends. The dataset uses verified household purchase data from the demand side, offering visibility into consumer behavior as prices evolve.

The Numerator CPI has a 0.96 correlation with the PCE Food and Beverage index over the overlapping sample period.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

