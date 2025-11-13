Aduro Clean Technologies to be Featured on “Earth with John Holden”

LONDON, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced its upcoming feature on the docu-series “Earth with John Holden” and its participation in two major international events focused on advanced recycling and flexible packaging sustainability.

“Earth with John Holden” featuring Aduro Clean Technologies

Date: November 16th, 2025

Website: https://earthtvseries.com/

Aduro will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Earth with John Holden,” airing on Bloomberg TV and streaming platforms in November 2025. The segment highlights how Aduro’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) uses water-assisted chemistry to convert hard-to-recycle plastics into valuable resources. The feature follows six-time Emmy Award winner and Executive Producer John Holden as he explores the Company’s approach to scaling its novel HCT from lab scale toward commercial deployment. Through interviews with Aduro’s leadership and industry collaborators, the segment showcases how a strong research team, deep chemistry expertise, and cross-industry collaboration enable discovery of novel solutions to one of the world’s most persistent environmental challenges — plastic waste.

Advanced Recycling Conference 2025

Date: November 19-20, 2025

Location: Maternushaus, Cologne, Germany

Presentation: “Making the most out of plastic waste” - Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer

Date: November 20, 2025, 14:10 PM

Poster: “Unlocking the full value of plastic waste with Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT)”

Exhibition Booth: 24 – (Host Stefanie Steenhuis)

Website: https://advanced-recycling.eu/

Organized by nova-Institut, the Advanced Recycling Conference convenes leading voices in recycling and packaging sustainability, serving as a focal point for brands, converters, recyclers, and technology providers to address the regulatory, technical, and commercial challenges shaping Europe’s transition to advanced recycling. Aduro’s participation across multiple formats—including a technical presentation, a scientific poster, and an exhibition booth—is driven by strong industry interest in novel solutions that expand the recyclability of complex plastics. As a sponsor, Aduro will showcase its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology and engage directly with packaging leaders on pathways to accelerate chemical recycling adoption and support the development of more sustainable material systems.

2nd Annual Sustainable Flexible Packaging LATAM Conference

Date: December 2-3, 2025

Location: Marquis Reforma Hotel & Spa, Mexico City, Mexico

Presentation: “Making the Most of EPR Programs: The Role of Chemical Recycling to Handle Film and Flexibles” – Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer

Website: www.cmtevents.com/aboutevent.aspx?ev=251218

Organized by CMT and co-organized with ECOCE, the conference brings together leaders across the packaging value chain to examine how innovation, regulation, and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks are influencing recovery strategies for flexible packaging in Latin America. Eric Appelman’s presentation will outline how mechanical recycling provides the foundation for managing film and flexible materials, and how chemical recycling technologies like Hydrochemolytic™ Technology can complement these systems to maximize material recovery and improve end-of-life outcomes. Aduro will demonstrate how HCT can support the goals of emerging regional policies through the conversion of complex packaging materials into circular feedstocks.

In addition to its presentations, Aduro will hold meetings throughout the conferences. To request a one-on-one meeting, please get in touch with the event organizers or email aduro@kcsa.com.

“Participating in these events allows us to share the progress we are making with Hydrochemolytic™ Technology and how it fits within the broader recycling landscape,” said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. “Whether through media, technical forums, or regional conferences, we are contributing to the conversation on how chemical recycling can complement existing systems and expand the range of materials that can be successfully recovered.”

