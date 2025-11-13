Star Equity Holdings Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR and STRRP) ("Star" or the "Company") formerly, Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON and HSONP), a diversified holding company, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Third Quarter Summary

Revenue of $48.0 million increased 30.1% from the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit $20.6 million increased 10.9% from the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss was $1.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.02 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.13 in the third quarter of 2024. Pro forma adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.19 compared to pro forma adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.54 in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* increased to $1.3 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2024; pro forma adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million versus $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Total cash including restricted cash was $18.5 million at September 30, 2025.



Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Star, noted, “Third quarter results reflect the impact of our recent merger, with revenue, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA all increasing year over year, largely due to the inclusion of the acquired company’s results beginning August 22, 2025. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.02 in Q3 2025, compared to a loss of $0.13 in Q3 2024 marking a turnaround in bottom-line profitability and an encouraging early signal of the combined company’s earnings potential.”

Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions ("HTS"), added, “Our Business Services segment continued to perform well despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Both third quarter and year-to-date gross profit increased slightly compared to last year, even as the broader talent acquisition industry has contracted in 2025 versus 2024. This outperformance demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the strength of our client relationships. I’m also proud that HTS was named to the Baker’s Dozen for the 17th consecutive year, achieving our highest-ever overall ranking, and recognized as number one in the Asia-Pacific region for the third consecutive year. These distinctions reflect our consistent performance, global reach, and unwavering focus on delivering excellence for our clients.”

Rick Coleman, COO of Star, added, “Our Building Solutions segment delivered strong performance, capitalizing on the rebound in commercial construction demand while navigating continued softness in residential markets. The performance underscores our ability to adapt to evolving industry dynamics and flex our orientation towards higher-growth markets.

Our Energy Services segment achieved particularly strong results despite a broader slowdown across the energy sector. The strong performance was driven by exceptional sales execution, disciplined cost management, and strategic capital investments in ADT’s drilling tool inventory and service capabilities. These initiatives not only increased sales and utilization rates but also enhanced our market positioning and customer satisfaction."

Mr. Eberwein concluded, “Following the recent merger, we are operating from a stronger, more diversified platform with increased scale, broader end-market exposure, and improved operating leverage. The integration is progressing well, and we are already realizing efficiencies across shared services. Across all our operating segments, we are focused on operational excellence, prudent capital allocation, and a disciplined approach to growth. We believe that our stock price remains undervalued, and in the third quarter we repurchased approximately 8% of our outstanding shares. Our Board of Directors also authorized a new share repurchase program, reinforcing our confidence in the long-term value of the business and our commitment to growing value per share.

Looking ahead, we are well positioned to drive long-term shareholder value through a balanced mix of organic growth, disciplined capital allocation, and accretive acquisitions. We continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities that align with our diversified holding company strategy, focusing on scalable, cash-generating businesses with strong management teams and sustainable competitive advantages. Together, these efforts are strengthening Star's foundation for sustainable, profitable expansion.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Segment Highlights

As a result of the Merger (as defined below), reported results for the third quarter 2025 Building Solutions and Energy Services segments reflect activity from August 22, 2025 through September 30, 2025.

Building Solutions

Third quarter Building Solutions revenue was $9.6 million and gross profit was $1.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million.

Pro forma ("PF")(1) Building Solutions revenue was $21.4 million, up from $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, and PF gross profit was $5.3 million versus $2.8 million in the prior year quarter. PF adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, up from adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million a year ago.

Building Solutions quarter-end backlog was $20.0 million, and the trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.01.

Business Services

Third quarter 2025 Business Services revenue was $37.0 million, up from $36.9 million in the prior year quarter, while gross profit of $18.6 million was flat versus a year ago. Business Services adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million, which was flat versus last year's third quarter.

Regionally, APAC and Americas gross profit grew 9% and 5%, respectively. This growth was offset by EMEA, where gross profit declined by 25%.

Energy Services

Third quarter 2025 Energy Services revenue was $1.3 million. Gross profit was $0.3 million. Energy Services adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million in the third quarter.

PF Energy Services revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.7 million and PF gross profit was $1.5 million. Third quarter 2025 PF adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million.

(1) Pro forma Building Solutions and Energy Services results for the full third quarter of 2025 as opposed to August 22, 2025 through September 30, 2025. These results are compared to Building Solutions division results from Star Operating Companies, Inc. for the third quarter of 2024. No comparison is provided for Energy Services as that division did not exist at Star Operating Companies, Inc. until March 2025.

Corporate Costs

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company's corporate costs were $1.2 million, up from $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in the third quarter of 2025 and 2024 excluded non-recurring expenses of $1.3 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The increase in non-recurring expenses was primarily driven by the Merger.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the third quarter of 2025 with $18.5 million in cash, including $3.2 million in restricted cash. The Company used $2.7 million in cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2025 compared to using $1.3 million in cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

As announced previously, the Company completed its $5 million common stock share repurchase program authorized in August 2023. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $3 million repurchase program in September 2025.

The Company has repurchased approximately $10 million worth of common stock since 2020, including a recent block purchase of approximately 8% of its outstanding shares, and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2024, Star had $240 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Star common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Star common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four segments: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit www.starequity.com.

On August 22, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Star Operating Companies, Inc. (“Star Operating”, formerly known as Star Equity Holdings, Inc.), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 21, 2025 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, Star Operating and HSON Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”). Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, on August 22, 2025, at the effective time of the merger pursuant to the Merger Agreement (the “Merger”), Merger Sub merged with and into Star Operating, with Star Operating continuing as the surviving corporation of the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Effective September 5, 2025, the Company changed (i) its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. and (ii) its trading symbols on Nasdaq to STRR and STRRP.

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three niches: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Financial Tables Follow





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Building Solutions $ 9,603 $ — $ 9,603 $ — Business Services 37,038 36,853 104,445 106,456 Energy Services 1,318 — 1,318 — Investments — — — — Total revenues 47,959 36,853 115,366 106,456 Cost of revenues: Building Solutions 7,919 — 7,919 — Business Services 18,408 18,250 50,782 53,908 Energy Services 972 — 972 — Investments 33 — 33 — Total cost of revenues 27,332 18,250 59,706 53,908 Gross profit 20,627 18,603 55,660 52,548 Operating expenses: Salaries and related 16,135 14,908 45,317 44,399 Office and general 4,819 2,823 10,176 8,164 Marketing and promotion 913 971 2,814 2,627 Depreciation and amortization 404 358 932 1,042 Total operating expenses 22,271 19,060 59,239 56,232 Operating loss (1,644 ) (457 ) (3,579 ) (3,684 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest (expense) income, net 81 93 206 280 Other income / (expense), net 48 (184 ) (209 ) (318 ) Loss before income taxes (1,515 ) (548 ) (3,582 ) (3,722 ) Provision for income taxes 249 298 626 463 Net loss (1,764 ) (846 ) (4,208 ) (4,185 ) Dividend on Series A perpetual preferred stock (67 ) — (67 ) — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,831 ) $ (846 ) $ (4,275 ) $ (4,185 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.54 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.37 ) $ (1.39 ) Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.37 ) $ (1.39 ) Loss per share, attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (0.56 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (1.39 ) Diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,263 2,975 3,082 3,009 Diluted 3,263 2,975 3,082 3,009 Dividends declared per share of Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 0.025 $ — $ 0.025 $ —





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,368 $ 17,011 Restricted cash, current 1,209 476 Investments in equity securities 2,721 — Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $346 and $391, respectively 36,239 20,093 Inventories, net 7,746 — Prepaid and other 4,562 2,560 Total current assets 67,845 40,140 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,678 and $1,668, respectively 18,374 242 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,953 1,024 Goodwill 5,969 5,703 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,618 and $3,897, respectively 1,871 2,491 Long-term investments 953 — Notes receivable, net of current portion 6,787 — Deferred tax assets, net 3,406 2,648 Restricted cash, non-current 1,949 180 Other assets 33 155 Total assets $ 117,140 $ 52,583 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,515 $ 1,789 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 7,569 4,306 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,306 4,375 Short-term debt 6,431 — Deferred revenue 3,425 129 Operating lease obligations, current 564 623 Total current liabilities 32,810 11,222 Income tax payable 97 93 Operating lease obligations 9,473 441 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,522 — Other liabilities 467 399 Total liabilities 49,369 12,155 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized: 2,691 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 3 — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 5,026 and

4,033 shares issued; 3,436 and 2,750 shares outstanding, respectively 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 527,311 494,209 Accumulated deficit (434,225 ) (430,017 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (1,397 ) (2,717 ) Treasury stock, 1,590 and 1,283 shares, respectively, at cost (23,926 ) (21,051 ) Total stockholders’ equity 67,771 40,428 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 117,140 $ 52,583





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Building

Solutions Business

Services Energy

Services Investments Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 9,603 $ 37,038 $ 1,318 $ 53 $ (53 ) $ 47,959 Gross profit $ 1,684 $ 18,630 $ 346 $ 20 $ (53 ) $ 20,627 Net loss $ (1,764 ) Provision from income taxes 249 Interest income, net (81 ) Total depreciation and amortization 666 EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 495 $ 797 $ 140 $ (6 ) $ (2,356 ) (930 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges — 207 (24 ) 33 (264 ) (48 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5 227 — — 137 369 Interest income(2) — — — 144 — 144 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 65 460 12 — 1,263 1,800 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 565 $ 1,691 $ 128 $ 171 $ (1,220 ) $ 1,335





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Business Services Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 36,853 $ — $ 36,853 Gross profit $ 18,603 $ — $ 18,603 Net loss $ (846 ) Provision for income taxes 298 Interest income, net (93 ) Total depreciation and amortization 358 EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 705 $ (988 ) (283 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 459 (275 ) 184 Stock-based compensation expense 216 265 481 Non-recurring expenses 323 134 457 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 1,703 $ (864 ) $ 839

(1) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(2) The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Building

Solutions Business

Services Energy

Services Investments Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 9,603 $ 104,445 $ 1,318 $ 53 $ (53 ) $ 115,366 Gross profit $ 1,684 $ 53,663 $ 346 $ 20 $ (53 ) $ 55,660 Net loss $ (4,208 ) Provision from income taxes 626 Interest income, net (206 ) Total depreciation and amortization 1,194 EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 495 $ 1,255 $ 140 $ (6 ) $ (4,478 ) (2,594 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges — 1,243 (24 ) 33 (1,043 ) 209 Stock-based compensation expense 5 635 — — 358 998 Interest income(2) — — — 144 — 144 Non-recurring expenses 65 982 12 — 2,167 3,226 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 565 $ 4,115 $ 128 $ 171 $ (2,996 ) $ 1,983





For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Business Services Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 106,456 $ — $ 106,456 Gross profit $ 52,548 $ — $ 52,548 Net loss $ (4,185 ) Provision for income taxes 463 Interest income, net (280 ) Total depreciation and amortization 1,042 EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 283 $ (3,243 ) (2,960 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 1,095 (777 ) 318 Stock-based compensation expense 647 399 1,046 Non-recurring expenses 798 840 1,638 Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1) $ 2,823 $ (2,781 ) $ 42

(1) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(2) The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Building

Solutions Business

Services Energy

Services Investments Corporate Total Pro forma revenue, from external customers(1) $ 21,386 $ 37,038 $ 3,712 $ 156 $ (156 ) $ 62,136 Pro forma gross profit(1) $ 5,263 $ 18,630 $ 1,538 $ 81 $ (156 ) $ 25,356 Pro forma net loss $ (1,852 ) Provision from income taxes 249 Interest expense, net 5 Total depreciation and amortization 1,449 Pro forma EBITDA (loss)(1)(2) $ 2,507 $ 797 $ 1,023 $ 73 $ (4,549 ) (149 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges — 207 (24 ) (261 ) (264 ) (342 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11 227 — — 190 428 Interest income(3) — — — 336 — 336 Non-recurring expenses 99 460 12 264 1,985 2,820 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1)(2) $ 2,617 $ 1,691 $ 1,011 $ 412 $ (2,638 ) $ 3,093





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Building

Solutions Business

Services Investments Corporate Total Pro forma revenue, from external customers(1) $ 13,663 $ 36,853 $ 156 $ (156 ) $ 50,516 Pro forma gross profit(1) $ 2,846 $ 18,603 $ 127 $ (156 ) $ 21,420 Pro forma net loss $ (2,816 ) Provision from income taxes 280 Interest income, net (134 ) Total depreciation and amortization 1,393 Pro forma EBITDA (loss)(1)(2) $ 534 $ 705 $ 423 $ (2,939 ) (1,277 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges — 459 221 (275 ) 405 Stock-based compensation expense 5 216 — 318 539 Interest income(3) — — 356 — 356 Non-recurring expenses 145 323 (338 ) 455 585 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (loss)(1)(2) $ 684 $ 1,703 $ 662 $ (2,441 ) $ 608

(1) Pro forma Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments results for the full third quarter of 2025 as opposed to August 22, 2025 through September 30, 2025. These results are compared to Building Solutions and Investments division results from Star Operating Companies, Inc. for the third quarter of 2024. No comparison is provided for Energy Services as that division did not exist at Star Operating Companies, Inc. until March 2025.

(2) Pro forma Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) The Company allocates all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.

INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Net Loss Outstanding Share(1) Net loss $ (1,764 ) 3,263 $ (0.54 ) Non-recurring expenses 1,833 3,263 0.56 Adjusted net income(2) $ 69 3,263 $ 0.02





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net Loss Outstanding Share(1) Net loss $ (846 ) 2,975 $ (0.28 ) Non-recurring expenses 457 2,975 0.15 Adjusted net loss(2) $ (389 ) 2,975 $ (0.13 )





STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.

PRO FORMA INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Net Loss Outstanding Share(1) Pro forma net loss(3) $ (1,852 ) 3,675 $ (0.50 ) Pro forma non-recurring expenses 2,559 3,675 0.70 Pro forma adjusted net income(2)(3) $ 707 3,675 $ 0.19





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net Loss Outstanding Share(1) Pro forma net loss(3) $ (2,816 ) 3,719 $ (0.76 ) Pro forma non-recurring expenses 806 3,719 0.22 Pro forma adjusted net loss(2)(3) $ (2,010 ) 3,719 $ (0.54 )

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring expenses after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) Pro forma Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments results for the full third quarter of 2025 as opposed to August 22, 2025 through September 30, 2025. These results are compared to Building Solutions and Investments division results from Star Operating Companies, Inc. for the third quarter of 2024. No comparison is provided for Energy Services as that division did not exist at Star Operating Companies, Inc. until March 2025.