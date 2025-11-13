Alpha Controls Expands Industrial & Bioprocess Instrument Portfolio Through New Partnership with Hamilton

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc. (“Alpha Controls”), a leading Canadian distributor of instrumentation and provider of calibration, validation and process-control solutions, is pleased to welcome Hamilton to its supplier network, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering world-class laboratory equipment, analytical instruments, and bioprocess monitoring solutions to the Canadian market.

As Alpha Controls continues to expand its portfolio of best-in-class brands, Hamilton’s expertise and innovation in the area of Process Analytic Sensors aligns with Alpha’s strategic focus on supporting customers with innovation, productivity, and regulatory compliance. With Hamilton’s global reputation for precision and reliability, their solutions will complement Alpha Controls’ existing offering for pharmaceutical quality control, biotechnology research, environmental labs, academic research, and regulated manufacturing environments.

“With the pace of innovation in labs and process monitoring accelerating, the integration of Hamilton’s portfolio helps ensure that Alpha Controls remains at the forefront of instrumentation trends and can guide customers through workflow enhancements, regulatory demands, and automation opportunities,” says Marc Brand, Director of Sales & Service at Alpha Controls.

Hamilton Company brings decades of innovation in instrumentation and automation for laboratory and industrial applications. Its technology suite complements Alpha Controls’ service-driven model, which includes calibration services, validation services, and distribution infrastructure in Canada, providing a full solution beyond just the hardware.

About Alpha Controls:

For over 45 years Alpha Controls, a Canadian family owned & operated business, has been providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. We carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But our support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Our in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. We also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish.

Your Precision Partner – alphacontrols.com

About Hamilton:

Hamilton is a global manufacturer of high-precision instrumentation and automation solutions for laboratory and industrial markets — including syringes and micropipettes, liquid-handling workstations, sensor systems and sample-storage platforms. With a strong commitment to accuracy, reliability and workflow efficiency, Hamilton’s solutions support applications from genomics and bioprocessing to analytical chemistry and water/wastewater monitoring.

