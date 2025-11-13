Havana Launches AI Student Recruitment Solution to Transform Higher Education Enrollment

WILMINGTON, DE, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havana, a leading education technology company, today announced the launch of its AI student recruitment platform designed specifically for higher education institutions. The solution addresses critical challenges in student recruitment by providing 24/7 lead engagement capabilities that have already helped universities engage over 100,000 prospective students, increase conversion rates by 10%, and save more than 250 man-days of tedious manual work for enrollment and admissions teams.

The platform comes at a crucial time for higher education institutions facing changing student expectations and behaviors. Today's Millennial and Gen Z students conduct their entire education search process online – from researching programs to contacting institutions – and expect immediate, personalized responses. Research shows that 78% of consumers choose to enroll with the first organization that responds to their inquiry.

Havana's AI student recruiter enables institutions to communicate seamlessly across multiple channels, meeting students where they prefer to engage. The platform intelligently switches between phone, email, text, or WhatsApp conversations, resulting in 70-100% higher response rates than single-channel solutions. This multichannel approach is enhanced by the platform's ability to communicate fluently in over 50 languages, making it ideal for institutions with international recruitment goals.

Havana's AI student recruiter enables institutions to:

Communicate naturally across channels - Utilize lifelike AI conversations across phone, email, and text in over 50 languages

- Utilize lifelike AI conversations across phone, email, and text in over 50 languages Engage leads 24/7 - Instantly respond to inquiries regardless of time zone or day of week

- Instantly respond to inquiries regardless of time zone or day of week Revive dormant leads - Reconnect with unresponsive prospects in the CRM

- Reconnect with unresponsive prospects in the CRM Qualify applicants automatically - Filter leads based on entry requirements, financing, and language proficiency

- Filter leads based on entry requirements, financing, and language proficiency Scale outreach on demand - Handle sudden spikes in leads from recruitment events without additional staffing

- Handle sudden spikes in leads from recruitment events without additional staffing Integrate with existing systems - Seamlessly connect with CRMs like Salesforce, calendars, and email systems

"Within two months, we got conversions. The AI got students who had abandoned their applications to start talking again. It ended up converting leads we had given up on," said Pia Horner, Associate Director & Head of Student Recruitment at University of Europe for Applied Sciences.

The technology's impact extends beyond just conversion metrics. Bryan Palmer, Chief Commercial Officer EMENA at Global University Systems, noted, "The results have been pretty incredible. Usually our teams are skeptical of tech, but for Havana, different teams were fighting to be the first to get it."

Havana currently serves dozens of institutions across the US, Europe, and APAC. Customers include major education groups like Kaplan, Global University Systems, Galileo Global, and The University of Law. In addition to conventional universities, Havana supports online universities with more than 100,000 students, as well as some of the largest trade schools, career colleges, and healthcare colleges in the world.

"Today's prospective students expect instant, personalized communication throughout their enrollment journey," said Nathan Wangliao, CEO of Havana. "Our AI student recruitment solution meets these expectations while dramatically improving efficiency for enrollment teams that are often overwhelmed by manual tasks and unresponsive leads. We're helping institutions do more with their existing resources while providing a superior experience for prospective students."

Backed by investors including AI researchers at OpenAI, Meta's Superintelligence Lab, and Cognition AI, Havana is positioned at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications in higher education recruitment.

Higher education institutions interested in learning more about how Havana's AI student recruitment solution can transform their enrollment marketing and admission strategies can visit Havana's website for additional information or to request a demonstration.

About Havana

Havana provides an AI-powered student recruiter that helps leading educational institutions hit ambitious growth targets by improving the efficiency of their enrollment and admissions teams. The company's solution addresses the overwhelming and repetitive task of engaging thousands of potential students through 24/7 lead engagement, dormant lead revival, automated qualification, and scalable outreach capabilities. With natural, multichannel communication in over 50 languages and seamless integration with existing CRMs, Havana enables institutions to focus human resources on high-potential students while providing an exceptional experience for all prospective applicants.

For more information, visit https://www.tryhavana.com/.