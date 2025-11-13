NUAIR Honored to Join White House–Approved Vendor List for National Counter-UAS Grant Forum

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUAIR is honored to be selected by the White House and DHS/FEMA as an approved vendor for participation in the Countering the Threat: C-UAS Industry and SLTT Grant Forum at George Mason University. This exclusive, invitation-only event brings together federal leaders, state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) decision-makers, public safety, and industry innovators to shape the nation’s future of drone threat mitigation and airspace security.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the White House and DHS/FEMA, and included in this distinguished group of partners,” said Ken Stewart, President and CEO of NUAIR. “This opportunity reflects years of collaboration, testing, and validation that position our FAA-accepted network as a cornerstone for national airspace awareness. We look forward to supporting FEMA and SLTT agencies as they strengthen homeland security through advanced C-UAS capabilities.”

NUAIR’s surveillance capabilities directly support the goals of Executive Order No. 14305, the FEMA Counter-UAS Grant Program’s to:

Strengthen national preparedness by equipping SLTT agencies with C-UAS Grant Program capabilities. Protect critical infrastructure, mass gatherings, and sensitive government operations from UAS threats. Support the deployment of fixed or portable systems for UAS detection, tracking, identification, and—where authorized—mitigation, consistent with applicable laws.



NUAIR delivers the nation’s first FAA-accepted and NTAP-complete airspace surveillance network, currently delivering comprehensive situational awareness across more than 1,900 square miles of active coverage with the ability to rapidly deploy similar capabilities to support the upcoming SEAR 1 and 2 events. NUAIR directly supports the grant’s scoring priorities through its FAA-accepted network – highlighting wide area DTIM Surveillance (i.e. Airspace Awareness) as-a-Service capabilities and multi-sensor fusion that supports both drone operations and counter-UAS awareness. This recognition by the White House underscores NUAIR’s trusted role in helping public safety agencies establish scalable, grant-compliant infrastructure for detecting, tracking, and identifying unmanned aircraft. As agencies prepare for high-profile national events like FIFA World Cup 2026 and America 250, NUAIR’s Airspace Awareness-as-a-Service provides a proven, interoperable foundation for mission-critical operations and national security resilience.

NUAIR remains committed to supporting State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) agencies as they pursue funding and operational readiness under FEMA’s C-UAS Grant Program. Through collaborative demonstrations, technical consultation, and network integration, NUAIR empowers agencies to accelerate deployment of compliant, high-value airspace awareness capabilities. Agencies and partners interested in learning more can visit NUAIR.org.

About NUAIR

NUAIR is a nonprofit driving economic development through innovations in UAS and Advanced Air Mobility to safely integrate into the national airspace. With support from Empire State Development and the State of New York and as one of the nation’s only FAA-accepted, NTAP-complete surveillance networks, NUAIR provides airspace awareness and safety assurance services enabling public, private, and defense operations.

With a rich history performing UAS testing and validation, investing in local and state economic development, and training public safety elite, the Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc. (NUAIR) is proud to be the catalyst to not only New York’s airspace innovation, but mobility advancement around the globe. Learn more at www.nuair.org.

NUAIR. Where Next Takes Flight.

