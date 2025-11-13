The Tupperware® Brand Expands Innovative Voila™ Glass Collection of Bakeware and Food Storage Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Tupperware brand, a global leader in kitchen and home solutions for nearly 80 years, expanded its Tupperware Voila Glass collection, introducing new sizes that nest with ease. The expanded collection is now available at Tupperware.com. Building on the momentum of its September debut of the first three Voila bakeware sizes, including XL Rectangular, Square, and Round, the Tupperware brand is growing the Voila Glass collection with four smaller sizes designed to fit seamlessly into everyday routines for even more versatility and on-the-go solutions.

The new rectangular sizes deliver a nestable, space-saving storage solution that builds on the innovation of Tupperware Voila Glass, combining durable, oven-safe borosilicate glass with Tupperware a spillproof lid and the trusted Tupperware seal, for a design that is functional and sleek. Say “Voila!” at every step of the kitchen journey, from prepping and baking to serving, storing, and reheating. Designed to be your all-in-one kitchen best friend, this expanded collection makes holiday entertaining and everyday meals effortless, spreading joy with meaningful kitchen solutions.

Launching in time for holiday entertaining, this expanded collection makes it easier for consumers to prep, store, and serve festive dishes and everyday meals. The full Voila collection includes:

Rectangular Mini 1.65 Cups / 400 ML

Rectangular Small 2.7 Cups / 650 ML

Rectangular Medium 4.2 Cups / 1 L

Rectangular Large 6.3 Cups / 1.5 L

Bakeware sizes, including XL Rectangular (3.2 qt./3 L), Square (1.7 qt./1.6 L), and Round (1.8 qt./1.7L)



“Our research showed that consumers were looking for a true all-in-one experience to elevate the moments that matter most. Tupperware Voila Glass is our most versatile collection yet, created to support every step of meal-making,” said Samantha Lomow EVP, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North America for the Tupperware brand. “This holiday season we want to be there with you to help you cook and serve your favorite holiday dishes with style then seamlessly store and reheat leftovers the next day without ever switching containers.”

Every bit as iconic as the Tupperware brand's decades-long favorites, including Wonderlier™ Bowls, Cake Taker™ totes, and other household classics, the Tupperware Voila Glass Collection is now available at Tupperware.com. Consumers can also or shop directly with a Tupperware Independent Consultant in the US or Canada to explore the full product line and find out how to host a Tupperware Party, by visiting my.tupperware.com/Corp.

For more information on Tupperware or the Tupperware Voila Glass line, visit tupperware.com, and follow Tupperware on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok. Want to earn and grow your own Tupperware business; learn more about becoming a Tupperware Consultant at tupperware.com/pages/join-us.

About The Tupperware® Brand

For nearly 80 years, the Tupperware brand has been a trusted name in kitchens around the world, known for smart, stylish, and sustainable food storage and preparation solutions. With decades of innovative, thoughtful designs, Tupperware products continue to be a staple in homes everywhere, helping generations of families easily create and share favorite meals with care. Consumers can shop the Tupperware collection through its independent sales force, direct-to-consumer online shopping, and growing presence at leading national retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Target.com, Walmart.com and Macy’s.

