ETC’s Simulation Business Unit Awarded Four Contracts Totaling $3.3 Million

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTCID: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) Simulation (Advanced Disaster Management Simulator “ADMS”) business unit announced that it has been awarded four contracts during its Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter with an approximate total value of $3.3 million. ETC will supply several Airport Fire Truck Simulators with airport terrain databases and a Petro-chemical Industry Incident Command Training Systems for customers in Europe and the Middle-East.

“These projects allow for high impact training of emergency response capabilities at critical infrastructure facilities. Each of the projects gives ETC the opportunity to advance our ADMS simulation technology, add new scenarios, and strengthen our position in the markets we proudly serve,” stated Marco van Wijngaarden, President ETC Simulation.

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC’s headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.