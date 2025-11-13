Parents Say Teens are Checked Out and Need Mental Health Support, According to New Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from BODA Therapy finds that more than 78% of parents say their teens would or might benefit from mental-health support, and more than two-thirds have noticed increased anxiety or sadness over the past year. The majority of survey respondents said that technology has negatively affected their teen’s social or emotional well-being, with parents reporting increased rates of irritability, difficulty sleeping, and withdrawal from family life in their teenage children following long periods of digital device use.

The survey was based on a national sample of 250 U.S. parents of high-school–aged teens from September 10–12, 2025. The findings capture a moment when parents are seeking practical, real-world solutions to rebalance tech use and strengthen offline connection.

A growing body of evidence links heavy teen screen use with poorer mental-health outcomes, including sleep disruption and depressive symptoms, with new work highlighting bidirectional risks (more screen time leads to more socioemotional problems, which in turn leads to still more screen time). Pediatric guidance continues to urge structured, balanced media use as families navigate these challenges.

Key findings from the BODA survey include:

68% agree technology has negatively impacted their teen’s social or emotional well-being.

After extended screen time, parents most often notice increased irritability (46%), difficulty sleeping (29%), and withdrawal from family (22%).

68% noticed increased anxiety or sadness over the past year (38% “significant”).

64% report their teen avoids social situations at least occasionally.

78% say their teen would - or might - benefit from mental-health support.

Parents want active, real-world help: 89% agree more outdoor/physical activity would benefit their teen, and 86% say hands-on experiences would build life skills like independence and confidence.

81% say their teen “very often” or “sometimes” chooses to spend time alone rather than with peers.

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) say their teen spends 3+ hours per day on non-school screens.

Skill gaps parents most often cite: confidence in social settings (53%), motivation (38%), resilience (32%), and focus (25%).





“Parents aren’t asking for theories, they’re asking for tools,” said Andrew Tepper, founder of BODA Therapy. “This research shows a clear mandate for practical routines that protect sleep, elevate movement, and prioritize real-world connection - ideally in nature. When families have workable boundaries around technology and more opportunities for doing rather than scrolling, teens’ confidence and resilience can grow.”

External research continues to associate higher non-school screen time with adverse outcomes across sleep, physical activity, weight, mental health, and perceived support among U.S. teenagers; longitudinal studies also connect greater screen exposure with later depression risk and behavioral problems. At the same time, pediatric organizations emphasize family media plans and the quality and timing of digital interactions over “anytime/anywhere” use. The report from BODA also includes recommendations for parents, schools, and youth-serving organizations, and highlights where families want immediate, practical support.

Access the full report, Logged In, Checked Out: Parenting Through a Silent Epidemic, here: https://bodatherapy.com/research-report-2025 .

