Colossus Digital Partners with Validation Cloud to Deliver Compliant, Custody-Controlled Institutional Staking

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colossus Digital today announced its partnership with Validation Cloud, a data and intelligence platform powering institutional access to digital assets, to deliver compliant, policy-controlled staking directly from institutional custody.

The collaboration combines Colossus Digital’s Institutional Hub with Validation Cloud’s SOC 2 Type II–certified, non-custodial staking and high-performance node infrastructure; providing institutions a custody-agnostic path to on-chain yield with reliability, auditability, and scale.

Through this integration, institutions can stake digital assets directly from their existing custodians while retaining full control of private keys, transaction policies, and risk frameworks.

“Institutions shouldn’t have to choose between security and yield,” said Lorenzo Barbantini Scanni, CRO and Co-Founder of Colossus Digital. “By integrating Validation Cloud’s enterprise staking and high-performance infrastructure into our workflows, we make it possible for financial institutions to generate yield while maintaining their regulatory, safety, and compliance measures.”

The partnership delivers end-to-end connectivity between custodians and validator infrastructure—eliminating the historical trade-off between compliance and on-chain participation.

Key features of the integration include:

Authorize transactions directly within existing custody providers while inheriting established whitelists, approvals, velocity limits, and MPC/HSM protections. Enterprise reliability and coverage: Validation Cloud’s globally distributed node API provides 99.99% uptime and SOC 2 Type II–certified staking infrastructure across leading networks. Customers of Institutional Hub can now stake directly from their custody, across more than 50 chains, such as Babylon, ETH, ETH SSV, Lido, SOL, and TON, to Validation Cloud.

A single interface and API connect custodians with best-in-class validator infrastructure, reducing integration time and operational friction. Unlocking institutional capital: By enabling in-custody staking, institutions can activate digital assets that were previously locked within custodial environments to generate on-chain yield. The partnership also provides Validation Cloud with access to institutional capitals otherwise locked by custody providers.



“Colossus Digital’s custody integrations and policy-controlled workflows complement our mission to deliver institutional-grade access to Web3,” said Alex Nwaka, CEO & Co-founder of Validation Cloud. “Together, we’re bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through compliant, scalable on-chain participation.”

This alliance closes the long-standing gap between secure custody and active on-chain participation, giving institutions a direct, compliant, and auditable route to blockchain-based yield. By combining in-custody signing with enterprise-grade infrastructure, the two companies are removing the final barrier between regulated custody and on-chain yield—unlocking new capital flows and enabling institutions to participate confidently in proof-of-stake networks.

