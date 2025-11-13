Nukkleus Inc. to Showcase Integrated A&D Technologies at Milipol Paris 2025, Highlighting its Role as an Emerging Leader in A&D Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) (“Nukkleus” or the “Company”), a strategic acquirer and developer of high-potential businesses in the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry, today announced that it will exhibit at Milipol Paris 2025, one of the world’s premier events for homeland security and defense innovation. The exhibition will take place from November 18-21 and is expected to draw more than 1,100 exhibitors from 160 countries.

At the event, Nukkleus will highlight its growing influence in the global A&D industry by showcasing the products and capabilities of several companies it cooperates with that exemplify the integration of AI, advanced radar scanning, and precision engineering. Through these strategic collaborations, Nukkleus is fostering a cohesive and adaptive ecosystem designed to enhance the effectiveness of modern defense and security infrastructure.

The companies to be presented in Nukkleus' booth include:

Tiltan Software Engineering Ltd. – A leading provider of A&D solutions, Tiltan specializes in real-time 3D geospatial intelligence, synthetic data generation for AI-driven defense applications, and simulation tools for mission planning, training, and command visualization.

Zorronet Ltd. – An innovative defense technology company developing fully autonomous, AI-powered defense networks that integrate cameras, sensors, and IoT devices for real-time threat detection and rapid response. By combining AI, machine learning, and robotics, Zorronet provides scalable, automated security solutions that maintain judgment and decision-making capabilities necessary for effective emergency response.

Scanary Ltd. – A leading developer of AI-powered security solutions, Scanary delivers checkpoint-free security screening using radar imaging and AI classification. Its systems detect concealed threats as people move naturally through open spaces, providing seamless protection in high-traffic environments such as airports and critical infrastructure.

Positech Ltd. – A specialist in precision motion systems and stabilized platforms, Positech engineers precision motion systems and stabilized platforms for radar, EO/IR, and weapon control across sea, air, and land. Its platforms deliver accurate targeting and stable sensor performance in dynamic operational conditions, enabling enhanced effectiveness for both military and industrial applications.

Nukkleus will exhibit in Hall 4, Booth A013.The exhibit will feature live demonstrations from Zorronet, and representatives from each portfolio company will be on site for interviews and briefings throughout the event.

“Our presence at Milipol Paris underscores Nukkleus’ position as an emerging and influential presence in the global defense landscape,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus Inc. “By leveraging the strengths of our partner companies, we are able to deliver integrated capabilities that provide operators a decisive edge across land, sea, air, and cyber domains.”

About Nukkleus Inc.

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) focuses on acquiring and scaling mission-critical suppliers across the defense, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Nukkleus targets Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies that form the industrial backbone of national security infrastructure in the U.S., Israel and Europe. Through its proprietary capital model, Nukkleus integrates operational capabilities, financial discipline, and long-term vision to modernize and expand strategic suppliers, supporting dual-use innovation and resilient supply chains.

The company’s portfolio approach combines organic growth with disciplined M&A, enabling transformational scale and positioning Nukkleus at the core of 21st-century defense industrial strategy.

