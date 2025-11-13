Windtree Therapeutics Announces It Will Receive $7.5 Million In Cash and Securities from the Recently Executed Termination Agreement with an Environmental Services Company

Windtree and TESI signed a letter of intent for a combination of cash and securities of TESI to be paid to Windtree

The companies were engaged in a potential environmental services deal for Windtree to acquire Titan Environmental Services, Inc.

The executed agreement releases the parties from their reciprocal surviving obligations

WARRINGTON, Pa., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or “the Company”) (OTCID: WINT), a diversified company with several divisions and focused on becoming a revenue generating company, announced that it has signed a letter of intent with TESI (OTC: TESI), an environmental services company, and Windtree will receive $7.5 million in cash and TESI securities.

The companies were engaged on a potential acquisition of Titan Environmental Services, Inc., a waste management business with operations in Michigan. The companies mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

“Windtree is pleased to have signed this agreement, and we will focus our attention on other opportunities we have targeted as part of our corporate strategy to become a revenue generating company. We already have several companies where we are very close to LOI’s and we look forward to sharing more information on our progress in the very near future,” said Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Windtree.

See our public filings at www.windtreetx.com.

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified company with several divisions and focused on becoming a revenue generating company with future profitability.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks related to the Company’s ability to begin its environmental services business, and manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

