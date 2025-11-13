HealthEquity to Enhance Member Experience with Agentic AI

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQY), the nation's largest Health Savings Account (HSA) and consumer-directed benefits administrator, today announced a new development in building upon its technology investments to transform member experience. The company will deploy agentic AI capabilities that fundamentally change how members access support, working with leading customer experience (CX) agent builder Parloa to mark a significant evolution in leveraging intelligent, conversational AI that understands member needs and takes action in real time.

"Healthcare is personal. Money is personal. At HealthEquity, we exist at the intersection of both," said Mike Gathright, HealthEquity's newly appointed Chief Customer Officer. "When someone contacts us, they're often experiencing a moment of challenge or anxiety – they've lost their card, want help navigating a complex claim issue, or need urgent answers about their account. We are building this agentic AI solution with empathy at its core, recognizing that our members deserve support that's as personal as the challenges they're facing."

INTELLIGENT SUPPORT WHEN AND WHERE MEMBERS NEED IT

Unlike conventional interactive voice response (IVR) systems that require members to navigate complex phone menus, HealthEquity's agentic AI solution powered by Parloa enables natural, conversational interactions across multiple channels. HealthEquity designed its agentic AI deployment to meet members wherever they are—through voice calls to the support line, mobile app chat for authenticated members, or web-based conversations—all featuring the same intelligent, action-oriented AI capabilities.

The system handles sophisticated scenarios, understanding member intent across multiple conversation turns and maintaining context throughout each interaction. By blending agentic AI with human support, members get instant answers while ensuring a human remains available to guide them when moments matter most—creating a service experience that's faster, smarter, and deeply human.

"Smart companies like HealthEquity are already showing what’s possible when agentic AI meets enterprise scale. The technology behind this solution is changing how customer relationships are built, one meaningful interaction at a time,” said Malte Kosub, CEO and Co-Founder of Parloa. "At Parloa, we’ve built a platform that empowers leading organizations to serve millions of people – not just with faster answers and actions, but with secure, compliant and empathetic conversations that feel remarkably human.”

BUILDING ON A FOUNDATION OF INNOVATION

The agentic AI initiative represents the latest advancement in HealthEquity's ongoing investment in technology that enhances member experience and outcomes. The company has already deployed several AI-powered solutions, including:

Expedited Claims AI: An AI-powered tool that streamlines claims processing by automatically apportioning discounts and sales tax from uploaded receipts. Members save an average of 70% of the time typically spent on claims entry, with more than half processed in under two minutes.

HSAnswers: An AI-powered educational tool that has facilitated hundreds of thousands of conversations, providing fast, personalized responses to HSA and consumer-directed benefits questions—from simple inquiries to complex scenarios involving Medicare enrollment and contribution eligibility.

HealthEquity Assist™: A suite of integrated solutions that drive engagement and cost savings through real-time data analytics (Analyzer™), simplified healthcare spending decisions (Navigator™), and proactive health planning with personalized rewards (Momentum™).



"We're committed to investing in technology that helps our members better save, spend, and invest in health," said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Investing in our customer experience is fundamental to our success and this initiative represents another significant step forward to empower healthcare consumers with the tools and support they need to make confident decisions about their health and financial wellbeing."

HealthEquity is taking a measured approach to deploying the agentic AI technology, beginning with a limited release in November and expanding access throughout 2026. This phased rollout allows the company to continuously refine the experience based on member feedback and usage patterns, ensuring the AI delivers consistently high-quality interactions before scaling to the full member base.

The initiative is part of HealthEquity's broader commitment to leveraging technology to improve member outcomes, with future enhancements planned to help members optimize HSA contributions, maximize tax benefits, and make informed decisions about healthcare spending and investment options.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

About Parloa

Parloa is a leading agentic AI company transforming what’s possible in customer service. Parloa’s AI Agent Management Platform helps enterprises to build, deploy, and orchestrate highly-skilled AI agents that engage in natural conversations with every customer. Global brands trust Parloa to deliver exceptional experiences that are proven to increase satisfaction, deepen customer loyalty, and introduce new revenue opportunities. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs over 350 people in New York, Berlin, and Munich. Discover what’s possible at https://www.parloa.com.

Media Contacts

Atiya Easterling for HealthEquity pr@healthequity.com

Damien Smith for Parloa press@parloa.com