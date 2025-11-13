Grayscale Investments® Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Grayscale Investments has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GRAY.”

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or other terms of the offering.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, and Cantor are acting as lead managing bookrunners. Wells Fargo Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Piper Sandler, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Needham & Company are acting as additional book-running managers. The Benchmark Company and Compass Point are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, or by phone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Grayscale

Grayscale is the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform, with approximately $35 billion in assets under management**. Our mission is to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream, with a history of firsts that includes launching the first widely available Bitcoin and Ethereum investment vehicles. With a proven track record of leadership, Grayscale offers more than 40 products—spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies—covering over 45 tokens across the digital asset spectrum.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on asset under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2025. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

**As of September 30, 2025

Media Contact

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com