iHerb Teams Up with Kaley Cuoco’s Oh Norman!, Bringing Premium Pet Wellness to Fur Babies Globally

IRVINE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , LLC, one of the world’s largest online retailers dedicated to health and wellness, today announced a strategic partnership with Oh Norman! , the pet wellness brand co-founded by actress, producer and animal advocate Kaley Cuoco . This collaboration marks Oh Norman!’s official foray into the international market, leveraging iHerb’s vast logistics network to reach fur babies and their loving families in over 150 countries.

Oh Norman!, named after Cuoco’s beloved rescue dog, offers a curated line of supplements designed to support everything from gut health to itch relief in dogs. The brand’s philosophy centers on the simple, unconditional joy pets bring and ensuring they receive the same level of care as human family members.

“When I started Oh Norman!, it was all about giving all dogs the best life possible, and honestly, every pet deserves that VIP treatment,” said Kaley Cuoco, Co-Founder of Oh Norman!. “But for us, the mission goes even further: a portion of every sale goes right back to rescue dogs who need help the most. Teaming up with iHerb is a massive moment for us because it means we can reach pups from London to Singapore, help them feel their absolute best, and boost our support for amazing rescue organizations. Norman would be so proud!”

The partnership is a direct response to the booming demand for premium, accessible pet care products globally. Customers are increasingly prioritizing the health and longevity of their animals, driving the pet health and wellness sector's explosive growth. It is estimated that pet owners are projected to spend over 50 percent more on specialized health and supplements in the next five years than the preceding period, underscoring the shift toward preventative and personalized animal care, particularly in fast-growing markets like Asia Pacific.*

“Supporting our mission at iHerb means being able to provide the best health and wellness solutions to every corner of the world. By partnering with Oh Norman!, we are extending this commitment to our customers’ four-legged family members with a brand that shares our unwavering dedication to quality,” said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer for iHerb. “This expansion ensures that Kaley’s science-backed, vet approved pet line is now globally accessible, reinforcing iHerb’s position as a one-stop-shop for total family wellness, pets included.”

* According to Grand View Research Industry Analysis Report on Pet Supplements Market (2024-2030)

About iHerb

iHerb, LLC, is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 14 million active customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia, and Saudi Arabia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

About Oh Norman!

Co-founded by Kaley Cuoco, Oh Norman! Is a pet care brand on a mission to make joyful, cutting-edge products that improve the lives of the animals we love. The brand is a trusted place for pet parents, offering healthy, well-designed products for pets and the people who effing love them. To learn more about Oh Norman! Visit at ohnorman.com or follow on Instagram at @ohnorman . A core part of the brand’s mission is giving back, with a portion of sales and products dedicated to supporting rescue dog organizations around the world.

