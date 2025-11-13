QLAD Assessed ‘Awardable’ in Platform One Solutions Marketplace, Accelerating Workload-First Zero Trust for DoD Kubernetes

RENO, Nev., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QLAD, the workload-level security company making confidential computing usable at scale, today announced it has been assessed “Awardable” in the Department of Defense’s Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace, giving programs a faster, low-friction path to pilot workload-level confidential computing for Kubernetes using existing Iron Bank/Big Bang workflows. The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, 5-minute-long, readily-awardable pitch videos, which address the Government’s greatest requirements in hardware, software, and service solutions.

“Speed and safety aren’t a trade-off; they’re the job,” said Jason Tuschen, CEO of QLAD. “QLAD keeps sensitive AI and mission workloads verifiably safe to run in Kubernetes, even on classified networks, without changing how teams build and ship. Being assessed ‘Awardable’ in the Platform One Solutions Marketplace gives DoD teams a responsible, acquisition-ready path to pilot QLAD and put workload-level security to work on current projects.”

QLAD brings Zero Trust to the workload itself. The platform runs each sensitive Kubernetes pod inside a hardware-backed trusted execution environment (TEE), attests hardware and code before start, and keeps container images encrypted at rest, decrypting only inside the workload’s TEE at runtime with Armored Containers™. QLAD runs OCI-compliant containers as-is and integrates with standard Helm/GitOps workflows. It is compatible with Iron Bank and the Big Bang approach, delivering stronger isolation and evidence without disrupting existing pipelines.

“QLAD protects each workload on its own, so even if a pod is compromised, the blast radius is contained,” said Adam Hughes, CTO of QLAD. “Before anything runs, we use a hardware root of trust to attest the platform and workload, and images stay encrypted at rest, decrypting only inside the attested pod at runtime. Teams keep the Iron Bank containers and CI/CD and GitOps pipelines they already trust, across cloud, on-prem, and the edge. The result is smaller exposure, clearer evidence for continuous Authority to Operate (cATO), and faster, safer pilots, without proprietary SDKs or cloud lock-in.”

For mission owners, QLAD enables secure multi-tenant AI, sharing of sensitive models across units, and pushing attested workloads to the tactical edge. Because the enclave travels with the workload, QLAD is infrastructure-agnostic across on-prem and cloud environments and is designed to support cross-domain workflows with appropriate guards and policies.

Getting Started with QLAD



Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a P1 Solutions Marketplace account at p1.dso.mil/marketplace ; to book a demo or start a pilot, visit qlad.com/book-a-demo .

About QLAD

QLAD is the workload-level security company, making confidential computing drop-in simple so organizations can protect sensitive containerized applications and data across cloud, edge, and hybrid environments without rewrites, re-architecture, or trust assumptions. The QLAD platform embeds runtime isolation, hardware-backed attestation, and encrypted Armored Containers™ directly into Kubernetes workflows using pod-level Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), enabling teams to enforce zero-trust policies and secure workloads across their entire lifecycle.

Founded by the creator of hyperscale infrastructure, an offensive cyber expert, and two former Navy SEALs, QLAD brings an adversary-aware mindset to modern infrastructure security, transforming confidential computing from a theoretical promise into an operational reality for real-world teams.

Learn more at QLAD.com and follow QLAD on LinkedIn and X .

About The Platform One Solutions Marketplace

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in hardware, software and service solutions. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at p1.dso.mil/marketplace .

For more information or media requests, contact: support@p1-marketplace.com.

Media Inquiries:

Isaac Lopez

OmniScale Media

360-576-5475

isaac@omniscalemedia.com