WTW’s Kristy Banas Recognized with the 2025 N2Growth Leaders40 Top CHRO Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership advisory, today announced that Kristy Banas, CHRO at WTW, (NASDAQ: WTW), a global advisory, broking and solutions company, has been recognized with the 2025 N2Growth Leaders40 Top CHRO Award, recognizing the most effective and innovative HR leaders in the profession for over ten years.

Launched in 2015 by N2Growth Founder Mike Myatt and first published on Forbes, the Top CHRO List quickly became one of the most respected and anticipated rankings in the human resources profession. In 2020, N2Growth partnered with the Stanford Graduate School of Business to formalize the list as the Leaders40 Award. Since then, N2Growth has been pleased to present this preeminent industry recognition of the world’s leading CHROs.

Each year, the N2Growth selection committee evaluates thousands of nominations, interviews hundreds of executives, and ultimately selects 40 CHROs who represent the standard of excellence in human capital management.

Kristy Banas, CHRO at WTW, said, "I am deeply honored to receive the N2Growth 2025 Leaders40 Top CHRO Award. This recognition is a testament to WTW’s commitment to our colleagues and the exceptional experience we strive to create—made possible by the dedication and outstanding work of my entire team, and the culture our leaders take such good care to nurture and preserve. It’s a privilege to be part of this esteemed community.”

“As the profession evolves, the CHRO role is rapidly transforming,” said Tony Morales, Co-Chairman of N2Growth and head of the Leaders40 Selection Committee. “This year’s honorees embody the qualities that define great people-leadership today: innovation, strategic perspective, courage, and an unwavering commitment to advancing both people and performance. We are proud to celebrate these executives as they represent the benchmark for excellence in HR leadership today.”

The full list of honorees is available at:

https://www.n2growth.com/top-chro-list-the-people-leaders-to-watch/

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm with practices serving all industries and functions. With a presence spanning North America, LATAM, EMEA, APAC and Oceania, N2Growth consistently ranks among Forbes’ top executive recruiting firms. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of talent acquisition solutions to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.n2growth.com .

Media contact(s)