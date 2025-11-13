Eco Material Technologies Powers Zuri Gardens, Houston’s First 3D-Printed Community, with Near-Zero Carbon Cement

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Material Technologies , a CRH company, ("Eco Material,” or “Eco), the leading supplier and producer of supplementary cementitious materials ("SCMs") in North America, announced the official first 3D-printing event at Zuri Gardens – a visionary, 80-home 3D-printed community in southeast Houston.

The Zuri Gardens first-print celebration takes place at 10:00 a.m. CT at 0 Martindale Rd. Houston, across from Sterling Aviation High School. The event will feature remarks from project partners and local officials, as well as a live 3D-printing demonstration showing Eco Material’s PozzoCem® Vite – a rapid-setting, near-zero-carbon cement – in action. The first model home and five additional units are expected to be completed by the end of the year, with full build-out to 80 homes and community sales ramping up through 2026.

“Zuri Gardens embodies the innovation and collaboration required to meet housing needs,” said Grant Quasha, President of Eco Material Technologies. “This project proves that the next generation of cement and concrete and advanced construction technology can work hand-in-hand to deliver beautiful, durable, sustainable homes at scale – without compromising affordability or performance.”

Developed in partnership with HiveASMBLD, LP Building Solutions, and Cole Klein Builders, the project sets a new standard for low-carbon, high-quality, resilient construction of affordable housing. Built using Eco Material’s proprietary PozzoSlag® and PozzoCem® Green Cement products, the community is a first-of-its-kind model for scalable, near-zero carbon construction. Once complete, Zuri Gardens will feature 80 thoughtfully designed homes, scenic walking trails, and a central park. Each home, printed layer by layer using HiveASMBLD’s advanced robotic system, will be crafted for energy efficiency, weather resilience, and long-term affordability.

Eco Material’s technology uses repurposed and upgraded pozzolan from local energy production to create low-carbon cements that help communities build sustainably while enhancing the strength, performance, and longevity of concrete.

Zuri Gardens homes are priced in the mid-$200,000s, with the City of Houston offering up to $125,000 in down payment assistance for qualifying buyers. Eighty percent of homes are targeted for residents earning under 120% of the area median income, ensuring broad access to high-quality, sustainable housing.

Beyond construction innovation, Zuri Gardens is designed as a model for community impact and education. Local students from Sterling Aviation High School and Houston Community College will be invited to participate in field demonstrations and internship programs, offering hands-on exposure to sustainable engineering and 3D-printing technology.

About Eco Material Technologies, a CRH Company

Eco Material is the leading producer, marketer and distributor of ash-based Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCM) products in North America. As the largest marketer and distributor of fly ash and pozzolanic materials in the U.S., Eco Material operates with the industry’s only true coast-to-coast infrastructure – serving over 5,000 customers across 42 states. Eco Material is also the leading environmentally focused, near-zero carbon SCM manufacturer in the U.S. Eco’s proprietary Green Cement portfolio, including PozzoSlag® and PozzoCem®, offers engineered solutions that are near-zero-carbon. PozzoSlag®, approved by state DOTs and the FHWA, is already in use on more than 1,000 miles of highways, multiple airport runways, and major infrastructure projects across the U.S. SCMs are the most impactful, environmentally friendly complementary materials with portland cement that significantly reduce the CO2 footprint and improve the performance and longevity of cement's end-product, concrete. Coal ash and volcanic ash are used to supplement portland cement in concrete and can be further upgraded to its higher performance Green Cement products by the company. Eco Material also supplies services to electric utilities related to management of coal ash and other coal combustion products and recycles over 10 million tons per year of material into beneficial use – conserving energy and natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, and avoiding landfilling of material.

