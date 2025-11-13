BeaverBot Launches Second Generation: A Safer, Smarter Cutting Tool That Turns Kids' Ideas Into Real-World Builds

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if every child could turn recycled cardboard and everyday craft materials into toys, characters, robots, costumes, and entire worlds from their imagination?

Art and craft is one of the most joyful ways for kids to stay creative and engaged, whether at home or in the classroom. It sparks imagination and helps children explore ideas, make mistakes, try again, and discover the pride that comes with creating something on their own. A DIY jungle scene, for instance, can begin with simple snack boxes and paper rolls—painted, trimmed, and transformed into colourful animals and trees that spring to life from their imagination.

Today, BeaverBot—the maker of safe, kid-friendly creative tools—announces BeaverBot C2 , the second-generation cutting tool designed to help young creators safely cut cardboard, fabric, and recyclables, then build them into something meaningful. With upgraded safety, easier usability, and lovable new characters, C2 is the screen-free creative companion made for modern childhood:

Safer, smarter peace of mind for parents

BeaverBot C2 adds intelligent safety that works quietly in the background so parents can relax. If kids forget to switch it off, C2 automatically shuts down to prevent motor overheating. If a material is too hard—like wood or metal—it stops on its own to protect both the blade and motor. Clear indicator lights show status at a glance, so even young makers can instantly understand what’s happening. Parents no longer need to hover over every cut.



More choice, more control for every play style

The new C2 offers two speed modes:

High Speed cuts faster and smoother—perfect for big builds, cardboard structures, and parent-child co-making time. Low Speed is quieter and gentler—great for independent play so kids can create without disturbing the family.



Whether your child prefers fast and bold or slow and precise, there’s a mode that fits.

More sustainable, built to grow with your child

BeaverBot C2 is designed for long-term creativity—starting from age 4. The blade is replaceable and upgradable to support more advanced materials. With the optional 5mm ProCut™ Upgrade Kit, kids can cut thicker cardboard and more types of shipping boxes. Instead of throwing things away, children learn to transform recyclables into meaningful builds—a simple way for families to reduce waste and increase imagination.

More capability, more materials, more freedom

C2 produces smoother edges with a thinner kerf, and the smaller cutting head improves visibility so kids can see the cut line clearly and work with confidence. Beyond cardboard, it supports cardstock, felt, fabric, leather, cellophane, and soft cork board—opening new possibilities for costumes, puppets, miniature worlds, kinetic objects, and more. It’s also lighter and smaller than before—better sized for small hands, easier to carry to the table, and comfortable for long creative sessions.





BeaverBot has also launched an optional monthly subscription introduced alongside C2 that extends creative play far beyond the first unboxing. Each month, families who sign up will receive themed project templates and curated materials delivered to their home. Every delivery introduces progressively challenging projects that build creative confidence, problem-solving, and hands-on habits over time, helping kids enjoy screen-free creative routines that the whole family can share.

Mett Bivy & Friends

BeaverBot C2 also brings story-driven motivation to the worktable. Two adorable new characters join BeaverBot’s original mascot, Beaver Bivy. Rabbit Vivy is clever and quick, ideal for guiding kids through careful, detailed cuts. Dinosaur B. Rex is bold and adventurous, inspiring big ideas and imaginative builds. Kids can choose the friend that matches their personality—so crafting feels like building with a buddy.









“When we launched the 1st generation, we saw how much kids lit up when they built something on their own,” said Dr. Rem, founder of BeaverBot. “With C2 and BeaverBox, we’re making that feeling last—week after week—by helping families turn recyclables into meaningful creations they can proudly say, ‘I made this!’”

Every C2 comes with a complete starter bundle—cardboard kit, cleaning brush, screwdriver, cardboard scoring tool, and a hole-punch tool—so kids can start making the moment they open the box.

The C2 is available for $259 beginning November 12, 2025, on BeaverBot’s official website . For a limited time, the launch offer includes one month of the creative package subscription for free.

For more information or to explore BeaverBot’s full range of products, visit https://getbeaverbot.com.

About BeaverBot

Founded to spark kids' love for hands-on creation away screens, BeaverBot crafts safe, smart tools that turn everyday recyclables into wonders. With intuitive designs and durable engineering, we empower children, parents, and educators to explore art, building, and problem-solving with confidence. Our Cutter series, trusted globally in homes and classrooms, nurtures independent creativity through open-ended, sustainable play. We love what we do because we believe that every child should believe they can make anything they dream of!

Media Contact: Sofia Huang. Sofia@museperse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a468f0ea-ab55-4964-95b8-73309833431c