Company Announcement No 57/2025
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|13 November 2025
Dear Sirs
Dansk Metal supports AL Sydbank A/S
Sydbank A/S has been informed that, in the long term, Dansk Metal (the Danish Metalworkers’ Union) wishes to increase its ownership interest in Sydbank A/S so that Dansk Metal has an ownership interest of approximately 10% of the share capital of the merged bank (AL Sydbank A/S). After the merger Dansk Metal will obtain an ownership interest of 7.76% in AL Sydbank A/S.
Ellen Trane Nørby, Chair of the Board of Directors, comments: “We are happy about the support from Dansk Metal as it helps to ensure a stable and long-term ownership structure”.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment