Company Announcement No 57/2025

13 November 2025 

Dansk Metal supports AL Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S has been informed that, in the long term, Dansk Metal (the Danish Metalworkers’ Union) wishes to increase its ownership interest in Sydbank A/S so that Dansk Metal has an ownership interest of approximately 10% of the share capital of the merged bank (AL Sydbank A/S). After the merger Dansk Metal will obtain an ownership interest of 7.76% in AL Sydbank A/S.

Ellen Trane Nørby, Chair of the Board of Directors, comments: “We are happy about the support from Dansk Metal as it helps to ensure a stable and long-term ownership structure”.


