Mid-Term Stays Emerging as Key Revenue Driver for Multifamily Operators, Finds Landing Report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Landing , the leading network for flexible-stay apartments, released a new industry report, “ Why Multifamily Operators Are Growing Revenue with Mid-Term Stays .” Drawing on survey data from hundreds of multifamily owners and operators nationwide, the report explores the rising adoption of mid-term rentals (stays from three to nine months). It unpacks market forces driving the shift, perceived barriers, and proven strategies to maximize occupancy and net operating income (NOI).

Multifamily owners and operators are currently facing a competitive and saturated market, high interest rates, and steep operating costs, among other challenges, that are eroding their profit margins. Meanwhile, evolving consumer preferences and increased interest in flexible lease terms, which often command $600-$800 above market rate , are unlocking valuable new opportunities. At this intersection of mounting pressures and emerging possibilities, Landing’s report highlights a strong enthusiasm among operators for mid-term stays as a key strategy to broaden their addressable market and drive higher NOI.

"Multifamily operators are no strangers to market volatility. Increased supply, shifting renter expectations, and mounting pressure to drive revenue are challenging them to get creative with their portfolio strategies," said Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing. “Forward-thinking operators are turning to options like flexible, furnished rentals to stay competitive, diversify demand, and push down vacancies. It’s a complementary strategy that has driven hundreds of millions in revenue for Landing partners across the country, without disrupting their core operations.”

Key survey findings include:

Overwhelming Interest: 93% of respondents are interested in new revenue models, with 88% exploring mid-term stays to reduce vacancies. Three out of four operators view mid-term stays as either a growing segment worth exploring, or as a critical long-term revenue strategy.





93% of respondents are interested in new revenue models, with 88% exploring mid-term stays to reduce vacancies. Three out of four operators view mid-term stays as either a growing segment worth exploring, or as a critical long-term revenue strategy. Strong Adoption: Nearly half (48%) of operators currently offer mid-term rentals to some degree, and 33% offer them extensively. While larger portfolios have the widest adoption, smaller operators are actively seeking the right conditions to make mid-terms work.





Nearly half (48%) of operators currently offer mid-term rentals to some degree, and 33% offer them extensively. While larger portfolios have the widest adoption, smaller operators are actively seeking the right conditions to make mid-terms work. Renter Demand: Operators are responding to new demand. 80% confirm they are receiving requests for leases under nine months. This strong, inherent demand is being driven by diverse renter groups, including remote workers, corporate relocations, seasonal residents, home renovators, and groups generally interested in lease flexibility.





Operators are responding to new demand. 80% confirm they are receiving requests for leases under nine months. This strong, inherent demand is being driven by diverse renter groups, including remote workers, corporate relocations, seasonal residents, home renovators, and groups generally interested in lease flexibility. Operational Support Requirements: 92% of operators who have adopted mid-term stays rely on professional management services, while 66% of non-adopters want turnkey furnishing and setup solutions. 41% of operators are finding it difficult to manage fully furnished units.



“Expanding into mid-term stays has been a game-changer. Partnering with Landing has effectively addressed the mid-term furnished rental needs of our prospects, while driving additional revenue and reducing vacancy rates,” said Colby Robertson, Executive Vice President of American Landmark. “The collaboration between our teams has been seamless and we’ve continued to expand the number of Landing units across our portfolio.”

Landing’s industry report takes an in-depth look at how multifamily operators across portfolio sizes, regions, and roles are investing in mid-term stays. Amid increased demand for greater flexibility, convenience, and quality, mid-term stays empower operators to integrate a new asset class into their portfolio strategy. Operators who embrace this opportunity with the right support will turn this emerging market into a powerful growth opportunity and competitive advantage.

