PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, today announced initial findings from its new Human+Agent Productivity Index (HAPI) , the industry’s first data-driven evaluation of how human expertise amplifies AI agent performance in real knowledge work.

HAPI measures the value of humans-in-the-loop (HITL) across more than 300 real client projects completed on Upwork, intentionally selected for being simple, well-defined, low-complexity projects where AI agents have a reasonable chance of success. These types of simple jobs represent less than 6% of Upwork’s total gross services volume (GSV) and a fraction of freelance and contingent work more broadly. The research found that human and agent collaboration increased project completion rates by up to 70% compared to agents operating alone.

Unlike other AI agent evaluations that rely on fixed or synthetic datasets, HAPI is built on actual client projects from Upwork. And while AI agents are typically tested in isolation or narrow simulations, HAPI studies how collaboration and creativity from human professionals elevate agent outcomes in real-world contexts.

“In our Human+Agent Productivity Index, agents struggle to complete simple real-world projects on their own,” said Andrew Rabinovich, chief technology officer and head of AI & machine learning at Upwork. “However, when paired with expert human professionals, project completion rates improve dramatically, supporting our firm belief that the future of work will be defined by humans and AI collaborating to get more work done, with human intuition and domain expertise playing a critical role.”

Upwork will present full HAPI results at a NeurIPS workshop this year. For more on the Human+Agent Productivity Index and its methodology: https://www.upwork.com/human-agent-productivity-index .

