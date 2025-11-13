Earnings Season Ignites: Cisco Powers AI Demand, Firefly Takes Off, Canadian Solar Shines

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earnings season continues to deliver fireworks across sectors, from the data-driven backbone of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) to the cosmic ambitions of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY), and the renewable resilience of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ). As investors digest this week’s results, attention turns to experiential real estate developer VENU (NYSE American: VENU), whose upcoming quarterly report could reveal whether its “build, own, earn” venue model is starting to scale.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO): AI Acceleration and Networking Renaissance

Cisco’s fiscal Q1 2026 results underscore a company in motion that’s helping to build the AI revolution. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year to $14.9 billion, with non-GAAP EPS hitting $1.00, surpassing the high end of guidance.

Growth was broad-based, led by a 15% increase in networking product revenue and a 13% surge in global product orders, the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit gains. The standout metric: $1.3 billion in AI infrastructure orders from hyperscaler customers, a clear signal that Cisco’s repositioning as an AI and cloud infrastructure partner is working.

CEO Chuck Robbins called it “our strongest year yet,” pointing to a multi-year campus networking refresh and rapid ramp-up of next-generation products like WiFi 7 and smart switches. With GAAP gross margins of 65.5% and operating margins above guidance, Cisco’s execution remains sharp.

The company also reaffirmed its FY2026 revenue outlook of $60.2–$61.0 billion and expects non-GAAP EPS of $4.08–$4.14, maintaining momentum into the year-end stretch. For dividend investors, the $0.41 per-share payout reinforces Cisco’s role as both an AI and income play.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY): Space and Defense Momentum Ignites

Firefly Aerospace is quickly evolving from launch upstart to integrated national security player. The company reported Q3 2025 revenue up 98% sequentially and 38% year-over-year, marking its best quarter yet as it moves deeper into lunar and defense contracts.

Key wins included a $176.7 million NASA contract for Blue Ghost Mission 4 to the Moon’s south pole and a $10 million add-on for Mission 1 data collection. The recent acquisition of SciTec, a strategic move that enhances Firefly’s government and intelligence capabilities, expands its presence in the $175 billion “Golden Dome” defense program.

CEO Jason Kim said the company is “confident in our Alpha team to return us to flight safely,” signaling that its core launch operations are stabilizing post-engine test corrections. Firefly’s new contracts for hypersonic testing and NASA relay missions underscore the company’s growing reputation as a multi-platform aerospace partner.

With full-year revenue guidance of $150–$158 million, Firefly is positioning itself for sustainable growth, blending commercial innovation with government-grade reliability.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ): Battery Storage Becomes the Bright Spot

Canadian Solar’s third quarter offered a dose of optimism for renewable energy investors. The company beat both top- and bottom-line estimates, with revenue of $1.48 billion (up from $1.37B expected) and a non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.58, narrower than expected by $0.42.

Gross margins of 17.2% exceeded guidance, driven by record 2.7 GWh of energy storage shipments from its e-STORAGE division and increased exposure to higher-margin North American markets. CEO Dr. Shawn Qu emphasized that “demand for energy storage continues to grow, driven by emerging applications such as data centers.”

The company’s $3.1 billion e-STORAGE backlog provides visibility into 2026, while construction on its U.S. Indiana solar cell factory and Kentucky lithium battery facility remains on track. As manufacturing expands stateside and margins improve, Canadian Solar is quietly turning the corner toward profitability in its energy storage business — potentially by next year.

VENU (NYSE American: VENU): The Next Play in Experiential Infrastructure

While narratives always dominate the market headlines, high-growth innovators like VENU are worth watching as earnings season winds down. The company is set to report later this week, with Wall Street expecting revenue around $7.4 million and a narrowed loss of $0.21 per share.

VENU has built a distinctive “build, own, and earn” model that merges real estate, entertainment, and hospitality, most recently highlighted by the profitable sale-leaseback of its Colorado Springs property, which generated a $6.2 million development profit while retaining operational control.

With its Broken Arrow, Oklahoma project advancing under a strategic partnership with Live Nation, VENU is carving a niche in live-entertainment infrastructure, a sector riding post-pandemic tailwinds and steady consumer demand for in-person experiences.

If this quarter shows further improvement in cash flow or a tightening loss trajectory, it could validate the company’s hybrid public-private approach to financing amphitheaters and mixed-use entertainment properties.

Innovation and Execution Define This Earnings Season

This quarter’s reports underscore a key trend; execution matters as much as innovation. Cisco’s efficient pivot toward AI infrastructure, Firefly’s disciplined expansion into defense and space, and Canadian Solar’s scaling of U.S. manufacturing all share a common thread: focus, cash discipline, and smart capital allocation.

As the market transitions into the final stretch of earnings season, VENU’s upcoming report could be the latest proof point that new models, from experiential PPP frameworks to real-asset monetization, are gaining traction in an increasingly diversified post-pandemic economy.

For the full 24/7 Market News VENU report and in-depth insights, including analyst reports, visit: Read 24/7 Market News VENU Report/ or click here to read Cenorium's full Venu analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

