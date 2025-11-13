BZ Hash Launches New Mobile App to Help Users Easily Earn Digital Asset Returns

London, England, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BZ Hash, a UK-based cloud computing power service platform, officially announced the launch of its new mobile app today, allowing global users to participate in the digital asset ecosystem anytime, anywhere. No specialized equipment or technical background is required to easily embark on a smart passive income journey. The app currently supports several mainstream crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC).





BZ Hash is committed to promoting the popularization of cloud computing power and the application of green energy. Through this mobile app, users can view the real-time status of their computing power, manage contracts, and track returns via their mobile phones, achieving a "zero-intervention, 24/7 return" smart asset management experience.

The platform's head stated that the initial intention behind launching this app was to lower the entry barrier to the crypto asset ecosystem, allowing more ordinary users to participate, no longer limited to professionals with expensive equipment or specialized skills.

Five Highlights of the BZ Hash App

Smart Mobile Computing Power Experience: A simple and intuitive interface allows users to monitor returns and contract status at any time. Compared to traditional platforms, it offers smoother operation and more flexible management. Multi-Currency Support

Supports deposits and settlements for over ten mainstream assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and USDT.

Top-Tier Security Protection

This application employs a dual-layer security system of McAfee® and Cloudflare®. All data transmission and transactions are fully encrypted, ensuring user fund security and privacy.

Registration Rewards

New users receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and an additional $0.60 reward for daily logins, making earnings more sustainable and attractive.

Flexible Contract Mechanism

Choose from short-term trial contracts (approximately $15) or long-term profit plans. Contract configurations are flexible, earnings are settled daily, and results are transparent and verifiable.

Popular Contract Examples (Popular Contracts)

【Trial Contract — Limited to One Purchase】

Investment Amount: $100 | Daily Yield: $4 | Term: 2 Days | Total Profit: $108

BTC — ID: 115684

Investment Amount: $500 | Daily Yield: $6.5 | Term: 6 Days | Total Profit: $539

DOGE— ID: 201244

Investment Amount: $1000 | Daily Yield: $13.5 | Term: 10 Days | Total Profit: $1135

BTC — ID: 256821

Investment Amount: $3000 | Daily Yield: $42 | Term: 15 Days | Total Profit: $3630

BTC — ID 356328

Investment Amount: $7,500 | Daily Yield: $117 | Term: 25 Days | Total Profit: $10,425

Dogecoin— ID 215632

Investment Amount: $10,000 | Daily Yield: $160 | Term: 25 Days | Total Profit: $14,000

(For more information, please visit the official website)

https://bzhash.com

Global Expansion and Future Strategy

Headquartered in the UK, BZ Hash is an officially certified international technology platform focusing on cloud computing and green energy. With a strong technical team and a global data center network, BZ Hash has established computing centers in the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Kazakhstan, and other locations, covering more than 180 countries and regions, and has over 3 million registered users.

A company representative stated:

"Our goal is to democratize and empower computing power. By combining mobile technology with clean energy, BZ Hash is building a safer, more transparent, and more sustainable digital asset ecosystem for users worldwide."

Official Email: info@bzhash.com

Download the App now and start your intelligent cloud computing journey.

