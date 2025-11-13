SUNation Energy Reminds Investors of 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Scheduled for November 17, 2025

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“the Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for households, businesses, and municipalities, today reminded investors that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

USA & Canada: (800) 715-9871

International: (646) 307-1963

Passcode: 7715344

The conference call will also be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at https://ir.sunation.com/news-events or via this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sujaszqv. Questions may be submitted in advance to ir@sunation.com with the subject line “Third Quarter 2025 Questions.”

2025 Third Quarter Results Overview

The Company’s 2025 third quarter results were issued on November 10, 2025 and can be accessed here. Select highlights of the third quarter included:

Sales Increased 29% to $19.0 Million

Gross Profit Rose to $7.2 Million; Gross Margin Improved to 38%

Net Loss Narrowed to $0.4 Million

Adjusted EBITDA Improved to $898,000

Unrestricted Cash Rose to $5.4 Million – Highest Level Since 2022

Total Debt Declined 59% from December 31, 2024

The Company also reiterated its previously issued financial guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025.

About SUNation Energy, Inc.

SUNation Energy, Inc. is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. SUNation Energy, Inc.’s largest markets include New York, Florida, and Hawaii, and the company operates in three (3) states.

Forward Looking Statements

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements.

The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.