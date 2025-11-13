Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Announces its Partner Jason Ye Joining Ownership Group of the Brisbane Bullets

New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP (“OR”) is proud to announce that its Partner Jason Ye has acquired a minority ownership stake in the Brisbane Bullets, a premier team in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in OR’s international expansion, complementing the firm’s earlier opening of its Singapore office and its more recent launch in Hong Kong, placing the firm at the leading edge of a fast-evolving market and reinforcing its commitment to deepening its business footprint and professional network across the Asia-Pacific region. With Mr. Ye’s entry into the Australian sports and entertainment market ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, the firm continues to execute its vision on building bridges between global capital and emerging opportunities worldwide in various dynamic industries and sectors.

“Jason’s acceptance into the Brisbane Bullets ownership group goes beyond personal success—it exemplifies our management team’s entrepreneurship and firm’s global reach,” said William Rosenstadt, OR Founding and Managing Partner. “Australia’s vibrant economy and its rapidly growing sports and entertainment industry present exciting prospects for our international clientele. We see this as a gateway to future opportunities that will complement and enhance the services we already provide worldwide. We’re confident that Jason will harness this new network to create meaningful synergies for the clients we represent.”

As firm’s Asia Practice Co-Chair and the Managing Partner of its Singapore and Hong Kong offices, Mr. Ye joins an elite group of established sports executives and investors that includes the team’s long-time owner Jason Levien and several high-profile current and former NBA figures, underscoring the Brisbane Bullets’ rising prominence and international appeal. Mr. Ye’s inclusion in this distinguished circle signals the recognition of his individual accomplishment, as well as a new era of cross-border collaboration and innovation between capital markets and sports ownership.

“I am honored to be accepted as part of the Brisbane Bullets family and play a role in advancing the team’s success both on and off the court,” said Jason Ye. “Brisbane is a thriving city of over 2.5 million people, with a vibrant Asian community that resonates deeply with my own background. Basketball is a truly global sport, and this investment embodies both my love for the sport and dedication to cultivating impactful global partnerships. I am excited to leverage this opportunity to enhance the Brisbane Bullets’ presence within the city’s Asian community and help expand the team’s reach across Asia and on the international stage.”

Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP congratulates Mr. Ye on this exciting new chapter and looks forward to supporting the continued success of the Brisbane Bullets and the broader Australian business and sports community. This transaction was facilitated and supported by lawyers at Ortoli Rosenstadt Ye LLP (Hong Kong), underscoring the firm’s cross-border capabilities and highlighting its integrated approach to global deal-making for clients across jurisdictions.

Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt is a New York-based law firm representing global clients. The firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, real estate, employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

