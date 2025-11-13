Scooter Global Market Report 2025: $140.94 Billion Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Expanding Urban Mobility with Smart, Lightweight Solutions, Enhancing Safety Through Advanced Tech Integration

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scooter Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Scooter Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 offers valuable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management, enabling them to effectively assess and navigate the post-COVID-19 scooter market landscape. This comprehensive report covers 15 major geographies, providing a truly global perspective on market dynamics and potential growth areas.

The global scooter market, valued at $72.93 billion in 2024, is poised for significant expansion. Over the historic period of 2019-2024, the market experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.99%. Projections indicate robust growth to $102.13 billion by 2029 and $140.94 billion by 2034, with anticipated CAGRs of 6.97% and 6.65% for the periods 2024-2029 and 2029-2034 respectively.

Key factors driving this expansion include the growth of scooter rental services, increasing urban congestion, and higher fuel prices, complemented by enhancements in road infrastructure and highways. Conversely, challenges such as stringent regulations and performance limitations compared to motorcycles could constrain market growth.

The scooter market is categorized by product type into electric, gas, and kick scooters. In 2024, electric scooters dominated this segment, accounting for 53.02% ($38.66 billion) of the total, and are expected to lead the growth at a CAGR of 9.40% from 2024 to 2029. Additionally, the market is divided by application into commercial and individual uses, with the individual segment leading at 79.71% ($58.13 billion) in 2024. Looking forward, the commercial segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing category, with a CAGR of 7.84% during the same period.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the most significant contributor to the market, holding 53.77% ($39.21 billion) in 2024, followed by North America and Western Europe. Forecasts suggest that Asia-Pacific and North America will exhibit the fastest market growth with CAGRs of 7.80% and 6.47%, respectively. Western Europe and Africa are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.02% and 5.83%.

The scooter market remains highly fragmented, with the top 10 competitors holding 11.31% of the market in 2024. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. led the market with a 3.70% share, followed by Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., and Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd.

Opportunities abound within the electric scooter segment, projected to capture $21.93 billion of sales by 2029. The individual application segment is expected to increase by $22.42 billion in sales by 2029, with China presenting a particularly lucrative market, anticipating a $7.63 billion gain.

Market trends emphasize innovations in e-mobility, focusing on high-performance, sustainable technologies and smart scooter solutions. Strategic priorities for companies should include expanding high-performance electric models, lightweight commuter scooters, and alternative fuel options. Embracing advanced technology, targeting emerging markets, and optimizing distribution channels will enhance market reach and adoption.

Chapter Highlights

Introduction And Market Characteristics: Outlining segmentations by product type and application.

Key Trends: Exploring the primary trends and future market developments.

Macro-Economic Scenario: Analyzing the COVID-19 impact, geopolitical tensions, and inflation on the market.

Global Market Size And Growth: Historical and forecast market values, drivers, and restraints.

Regional And Country Analysis: Market values and growth segmentation by geography.

Market Segmentation: Analysis by product type and application.

Regional Market Size And Growth: Detailed regional and country-specific market size and growth insights.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of competitive dynamics and leading companies.

Other Major And Innovative Companies: Insights into significant market players.

Competitive Benchmarking: Financial comparisons among major players.

Competitive Dashboard: Overview of competitive positioning.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions: Details on recent impactful mergers and acquisitions.

Recent Developments: Insights on recent market evolutions.

Market Opportunities And Strategies: Exploring growth opportunities and strategies.

Conclusions And Recommendations: Strategic guidance for industry players.

Appendix: Additional notes such as codes and terminologies.

Market Segments:

By Product Type: Electric Scooters, Gas Scooters, Kick Scooters

By Application: Commercial, Individual

Key Companies:

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Pvt. Ltd.)

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd

Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd

TVS Motor Company Ltd

Geographical Scope:

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia

Companies Featured

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Pvt. Ltd.)

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd

Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd

TVS Motor Company Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Piaggio & C SpA

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Ninebot Limited (Segway Inc.)

Ola Electric

Ather Energy

Kinetic Watts and Volts

Apollo Scooters

Daedong Mobility

Horwin

Okinawa Autotech

Sunra

Niu Technologies

Xiaomi Inc.

Wuxi Shenyun Technology Development Co. Ltd

Pure EV

Jeep

Ducati

Pure Electric Limited

Red Electric

Emo electro scooters GmbH

TIER Mobility

ZID motorcycles

Ceska zbrojovka

Razor USA

Vento

Apollo Scooters

Quantum Motors

Segway

Voltz

Fly Bike

Elesco

Jinpeng

Arora Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcs51g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.