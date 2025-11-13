U.S. Virgin Islands Restaurant Provides Free Meals Amid SNAP Benefit Suspension



St. Thomas Social

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. Virgin Islands SNAP suspension continues to affect thousands of households, local restaurant St. Thomas Social has launched a community initiative providing free community meals to residents struggling to afford food. Since October 27, the restaurant has distributed more than 2,000 hot takeout meals to individuals and families in need across St. Thomas.

Executive Chef Sunil Sharma and his business partner Mac McClafferty, co-founders of St. Thomas Social, have served the St. Thomas community for the past three years with Caribbean and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. When government food assistance was interrupted, the partners decided to offer daily boxed meals to any resident presenting a benefits card, ensuring access to food during the temporary suspension of federal support.

“As a chef, before business or anything else, you have a fundamental duty to feed people and that’s the calling in its most basic form, which includes the hungry when they cannot otherwise afford it,” said Chef Sharma.

In addition to meal distribution, the restaurant has coordinated a donation drive collecting more than $2,000 worth of canned and packaged goods for Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, which continues to support food assistance programs throughout the territory.





Free meals prepared by St. Thomas Social

“As we enter the holiday season, no one should have to worry about how they’re going to feed their families or themselves,” said McClafferty. “When public programs face disruption, it’s important that community and private sector efforts come together to fill the gap.”

Food insecurity is a personal concern for Chef Sharma, an Indian immigrant who grew up in Dubai and moved to the United States at age sixteen. “There were times when feeding a family of four was a struggle, and I watched how hard my parents had to work just to get by,” he shared.

St. Thomas Social has pledged to continue its free meal program through the holidays and beyond if government shutdowns persist or local emergency funds are depleted. Residents in need can call 340-715-5930 or visit St. Thomas Social, located in the Yacht Haven Grande development of St. Thomas, for more information.

About St. Thomas Social

St. Thomas Social is a restaurant based in the Yacht Haven Grande district of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The establishment offers Caribbean and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and remains committed to supporting community welfare through local partnerships and charitable initiatives.