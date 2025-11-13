Embolic Protection Devices Market Size to Hit USD 1276 Million by 2032 Growing at a CAGR of 8.68% - SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embolic Protection Devices Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Embolic Protection Devices Market was valued at USD 656.60 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,276.14 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.68% during 2025–2032. The U.S. market accounted for USD 156.75 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 297.74 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.37%.

The embolic protection devices market growth is primarily driven by the rising number of cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures, such as percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) and transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVR). These devices play a critical role in minimizing the risk of embolic debris during such interventions, significantly reducing post-procedure complications.





Advancements in filter and occlusion systems, combined with growing physician awareness and hospital investments in precision-based interventional tools, continue to strengthen the market. As global healthcare systems emphasize patient safety and procedural efficacy, embolic protection devices are increasingly integrated into standard interventional practices.

Segmentation Insights:

By Type

In 2024, the distal filters segment held a commanding revenue of around 41.38% in the embolic protection devices market share and is expected to continue its dominance owing to its widespread use in clinical practice in PCI, carotid artery stenting, and TAVR. The distal occlusion systems segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR growth of around 9.27%, driving the growth of this market, including increased embolic protection efficacy, a lower number of procedural complications.

By Application

The embolic protection devices market was dominated by the cardiovascular diseases segment with a revenue share of over 48.83% in 2024. Key market drivers include compelling clinical data, increased physician adoption, positive reimbursement, and continued development. The neurovascular diseases segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period (2024-2032), due to the increasing number of ischemic strokes and technological advancements.

By Indication

Percutaneous coronary intervention segment led the embolic protection devices market with the highest revenue market share of about 40.88% in 2024, owing to the PCI procedures have been the largest application of EPDs, in particular for high-risk coronary lesions. The transcatheter aortic valve segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 9.54% over the forecast years 2024-2032, driven by the rise of TAVR procedures and the growth in awareness of stroke prevention.

By End-User

The hospital segment held the largest a revenue share of approximately 72.88% in 2024. The growth is driven by the highly specialized cath labs, expert interventional cardiologists, robust clinical back-up, high procedure volumes, and favorable reimbursement coverage. The ambulatory care centers segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of approximately 9.00% throughout the forecast period (2024-2032), driven by the trend of elective PCI, carotid, and peripheral interventions in the outpatient environment.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.43% during the forecast period of 2024–2032, owing to a rise in stroke prevention awareness, higher uptake of procedures including PCI and TAVR, growing investments by major healthcare players, and proactive government measures.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 29.76% in 2024 of the embolic protection devices market, owing to the high prevalence of CVD, developed healthcare infrastructure, and high usage of PCI, TAVR, and carotid interventions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Embolic Protection Devices Market Report are

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Cordis

Silk Road Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Claret Medical, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Contego Medical, Inc.

Keystone Heart Ltd.

Protembis GmbH

InspireMD, Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Cardiawave SA

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Abbott reported real-world data showing FilterWire EZ reduces distal embolization by 35% during high-risk PCI, supporting physician adoption and boosting EPD market growth.

In May 2025, Edwards expanded TriGuard cerebral protection device availability in Europe and Asia, enhancing TAVR stroke prevention and accelerating global EPD adoption.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURE VOLUME & CLINICAL APPLICATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand the growth and distribution of embolic protection device (EPD) usage across interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular procedures, highlighting differences between elective and emergency cardiovascular interventions.

– helps you understand the growth and distribution of embolic protection device (EPD) usage across interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular procedures, highlighting differences between elective and emergency cardiovascular interventions. PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS & UTILIZATION PATTERNS – helps you analyze the patient mix for EPD-supported interventions by age, gender, and geography, while also uncovering disparities in access, insurance coverage, and reimbursement across urban and rural regions.

– helps you analyze the patient mix for EPD-supported interventions by age, gender, and geography, while also uncovering disparities in access, insurance coverage, and reimbursement across urban and rural regions. TECHNOLOGY & PRODUCT INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you explore advancements in EPD design, including miniaturization, improved deliverability, and material innovation, along with tracking new product launches, approvals, and the evolution of distal filters, proximal occlusion, and combined systems.

– helps you explore advancements in EPD design, including miniaturization, improved deliverability, and material innovation, along with tracking new product launches, approvals, and the evolution of distal filters, proximal occlusion, and combined systems. REIMBURSEMENT & MARKET ACCESS DYNAMICS – helps you evaluate payer participation across Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers, compare reimbursement rates with non-EPD procedures, and assess the growing adoption of bundled and value-based care models.

– helps you evaluate payer participation across Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers, compare reimbursement rates with non-EPD procedures, and assess the growing adoption of bundled and value-based care models. COST EFFICIENCY & OUTCOME IMPACT METRICS – helps you measure the economic and clinical benefits of EPD use through cost savings in stroke and embolic complication prevention, regional price benchmarking, and evidence-based improvements in patient outcomes and physician adoption.

– helps you measure the economic and clinical benefits of EPD use through cost savings in stroke and embolic complication prevention, regional price benchmarking, and evidence-based improvements in patient outcomes and physician adoption. COMPETITIVE AND REGULATORY LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW – helps you gauge how continuous innovation and clinical validation are strengthening the competitive positioning of key manufacturers through faster regulatory approvals and outcome-driven differentiation.

Embolic Protection Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 656.60 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1276.14 million CAGR CAGR of 8.68% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Product (Proximal Occlusion Systems, Distal Occlusion Systems, Distal Filters)



• By Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurovascular Diseases, Peripheral Diseases)



• By Indication (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Carotid Artery Diseases, Saphenous Vein Graft Disease, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Other Indications)



• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

