Robin Energy Ltd. Announces Availability of its Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2025

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE), (“Robin” or the “Company”), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announces that the Company’s financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy Ltd. is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. The Company’s fleet comprises two LPG Carriers and one Handysize tanker vessel that carry petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.robinenergy.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Robin Energy Ltd.

Email: ir@robinenergy.com