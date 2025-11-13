VAYK Reported $1.5 Million Q3 Revenue & Outlined Crypto Strategy

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Estate Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: VAYK), formerly known as Vaycaychella, Inc., reported approximately $1.5 million in revenue with over $350,000 in operating profit for the first three quarters of 2025. This represents approximately 300% revenue growth over the same period last year. This milestone comes as the company transitions to utilizing blockchain technology to boost its Airbnb renovation and operation business.

Meanwhile, management shared for the first time the outline of its crypto strategy.

“We are committed to growing our current real estate business and increasing our revenue,” said Jason Armstrong, CEO of Great Estate Blockchain. “Unlike companies that enter the cryptocurrency or blockchain space with a speculative approach, our business model leverages blockchain technology to accelerate the growth of our existing business—renovating and operating real estate properties, especially historic landmarks.”

1. Crypto Token Representing Unlimited Franchise Rights of Potentially Thousands of Historic Landmarks

The company plans to issue crypto tokens which, besides other privileges, represent unlimited franchise rights to historic landmarks.

“American historic landmarks have a total intangible value of probably $1 trillion,” explained Armstrong. “Prominent historic landmarks typically monetize their intangible value through tourism and the sale of franchised merchandise such as books, videos, and souvenirs. However, most historic landmark properties lack the recognition needed to attract significant tourist traffic or generate meaningful merchandise sales, leaving their intangible value dormant and unused.

“Now, anyone can spend a small amount of money, maybe $500, to own unlimited (but non-exclusive) franchise rights to produce and sell any merchandise based on historic landmarks. All sales income will belong to the token owner, without paying any further royalties,” elaborated Armstrong.

“Our company (Great Estate Blockchain) does not have to own these properties to issue crypto tokens. Instead, we will purchase franchise rights to these historic landmarks. Since their intangible values are usually dormant and unused, I believe we will be able to acquire such franchise rights at very reasonable prices. As a result, it can be very profitable to resell these franchise rights in the form of crypto tokens.”

2. Crypto Token Holders Enjoy Lifetime Discount to Airbnb Renovated from Historic Landmarks

“We may start with a few historic landmarks and will use the sales from the crypto tokens to renovate these historic landmarks into short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs. We will grant our token holders a lifetime discount when they book these landmark Airbnbs,” declared Armstrong.

This lifetime discount will not only increase the value of the crypto tokens but also create business for the Airbnb landmarks. Armstrong believes that each token holder will become a voluntary salesperson for these historic landmark Airbnbs.

Great Estate Blockchain has established a wholly owned subsidiary, Great Estate Buildings, in charge of renovating and operating Airbnb landmarks. This line of business will provide sustainable revenue and organic growth for the company.

3. Exponential Growth Is Probable When Portfolio Includes Thousands of Landmarks

Once the business model is established with a few pilot landmarks, the company will be able to accumulate capital to purchase franchise rights from more historic landmarks in bulk.

“Instead of a few, we may purchase franchise rights from dozens of properties,” projected Armstrong.

Armstrong highlighted that the franchise rights and discount privileges of previously sold crypto tokens will automatically expand to cover all new properties, potentially increasing the value of their tokens multifold.

On the other hand, new crypto tokens issued will also contain franchise rights and discount privileges to previous properties. In other words, all the properties will be treated as a collective portfolio, and each crypto token will bear rights and privileges to all portfolio properties.

“Over time, the franchise rights and discount privileges contained in our crypto tokens will have higher and higher value, and we will be able to issue new tokens at higher and higher prices. The growth can be exponential when our portfolio has thousands of landmarks,” claimed Armstrong.

