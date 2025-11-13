Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drinkware Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Drinkware market report offers a comprehensive analysis of trends and forecasts from 2019 through 2034. With the global market reaching nearly $32.9 billion in 2024 and designated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57% to $43.13 billion by 2029, significant opportunities abound across various segments.
Market dynamics have been positively influenced by increasing health consciousness, growth in cafes and restaurants, and expanding fitness cultures. However, challenges such as counterfeit products and rising transport costs have posed hurdles. Looking forward, factors like lifestyle branding, increased gifting occasions, and a shift towards reusable drinkware are set to drive growth, although low-quality alternatives and trade tariffs may hinder progress.
Segment analysis reveals that the glass Drinkware segment dominated 2024 with a 31.06% market share, valued at $10.21 billion, yet the metal Drinkware sector is projected to be the fastest-growing. By price category, the low-end segment accounted for 41.45% of the market share, while the high-end segment is expected to see the most rapid growth. In distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets led sales, though online and e-commerce are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.19% through 2029.
Applications show that everyday use dominated, making up 48.28% of the market, yet sports and fitness applications are poised for the fastest growth. The end-user breakdown indicates the residential sector led in 2024, but commercial demand is set to grow swiftly through 2029. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market as of 2024, commanding 32.08%, followed by North America and Western Europe. In terms of growth, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are predicted to lead with CAGRs of 6.81% and 6.32%, respectively.
The Drinkware market remains fragmented with numerous small players struggling for market share. Leading the industry is YETI Holdings Inc., with a 3.33% market share, with competitors like Haers Group Co. Ltd., and Libbey Inc. capturing minor percentages. Opportunities for growth lie particularly in metal drinkware, medium-priced offerings, and especially within online retail channels. The USA market, known for its substantial consumer base, reflects the strongest growth, valued at $1.73 billion.
Trends within the market indicate a shift towards product innovation via strategic partnerships, the introduction of premium insulated drinkware, and designs concurrent with emerging beverage trends. Furthermore, companies are encouraged to enhance brand visibility through omnichannel marketing and invest in expanding their online presence.
For firms in the industry, focusing on large capacity insulated products, focusing on the high-end segment, and exploring emerging markets can yield substantial growth. Moreover, nurturing partnerships and refining pricing strategies are pivotal to sustain and enhance market position.
Report Highlights:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentations and their dynamics.
- Key Trends: Insights on major global market trends and potential developments.
- Growth and Strategic Analysis: PESTEL analysis and market growth projections up to 2034.
- Regional and Country Analysis: Market comparisons by region and country over time.
- Market Segmentation: Detailed analysis by product, price, distribution, application, and end-user.
- Competitive Landscape: Profiles and benchmarks of leading players, including recent M&As.
- Opportunities and Strategies: Identifies growth opportunities and recommended strategies.
- Conclusions and Recommendations: Insights for drinkware providers on strategic direction.
Market Segmentation:
- Product Type: Glass, Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Silicone, Others
- Price: Low End, Medium Range, High End
- Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online
- Application: Everyday, Outdoor, Sports, Other
- End-User: Residential, Commercial
Companies Featured
- YETI Holdings Inc.
- Haers Group Co. Ltd. (Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd)
- Libbey Inc.
- Helen of Troy Limited (Hydro Flask)
- Tupperware Brands Corporation
- Newell Brands Inc. (Contigo Nalgene)
- CamelBak Products LLC
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
- Tervis Tumbler Company
- Owala (Trove Brands)
- Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Xinmingzhu Group Co., Ltd.
- Thermos (China) Housewares Co., Ltd.
- Borosil Limited
- Cello World
- Milton
- Tiger Corporation
- ZOJIRUSHI Corporation
- SIP AND GUZZLE
- Rivers
- Lock & Lock
- Klean Kanteen Korea
- KeepCup
- Frank Green
- EcoCup (Taiwan)
- Ocean Glass
- Ember
- Starbucks
- Thu? Tinh Sai Gon (SaiGon Glass)
- Kanteen Korea
- Chilly's
- Arc Holdings
- Baccarat
- Daum
- Cristallerie de Montbronn
- Riedel
- Zwiesel Kristallglas
- Konitz Group
- Bormioli Rocco
- RCR Cristalleria Italiana
- Italesse
- Alessi
- Dartington Crystal
- Cumbria Crystal
- Denby Pottery Company
- NACHTMANN Poland
- Crystalex
- Moser a.s.
- Krosno Glass S.A.
- Apulum S.A.
- Niemen Crystal
- Imperial Porcelain Factory
- Josephinenhutte
