Royalton Fan Fest Announced as the Ultimate All-Inclusive Experience for the World Soccer Championship

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As ticket sales for the upcoming World Soccer Championship kick off and anticipation builds across North America ahead of June 2026, Royalton Hotels & Resorts is introducing an experience made for fans who refuse to miss a single moment: the Royalton Fan Fest powered by Sports Event Guarantee™.

For the first time, every Royalton Resort in Cancun and across the Caribbean will transform into a destination where All-Inclusive luxury meets the world’s most celebrated sporting event. Guests traveling during these dates can rest assured: every match will be broadcast across guestrooms, bars, and public spaces, ensuring that no goal, no penalty, and no celebration goes unseen.

As excitement builds, this year’s Royalton Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity for travelers to secure their stay for the tournament period. Guests booking now can save hundreds of dollars while guaranteeing front-row access to the most thrilling matches in a Caribbean setting, combining world-class hospitality with the spirit of global soccer.

To capture the excitement as Mexico prepares to welcome the world as one of the host nations, Royalton will debut a Fan Fest Stadium at each Mexico resort, recreating the atmosphere of a live venue. Surrounded by giant screens, themed food stations inspired by participating nations, and celebratory programming, guests will experience the thrill of the tournament with all the intensity, energy, and camaraderie of being pitch-side while enjoying the comforts of a beachfront escape.

“The Sports Event Guarantee™ means our guests will never have to choose between their vacation and their passion for the game,” said Jurgen Stutz, SVP of Sales, Marketing & Distribution at Royalton Hotels & Resorts. “No matter where they are in the resort, whether relaxing in their suite, enjoying a drink at the bar, or passing through the lobby, if there’s a screen and there’s a match, there’s soccer at Royalton Fan Fest.”

The Royalton Fan Fest also offers global travelers a unique advantage. For visitors from regions such as Europe, matches will be broadcast in near real-time with local time zones, allowing them to celebrate the tournament in sync with the rest of the world while on a Caribbean beach. It’s the ultimate “two birds, one stone” opportunity: sun, sand, and world-class soccer.

The initiative underscores Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to innovation in all-inclusive hospitality, ensuring that every passion, from gastronomy and wellness to global sport, is elevated and embraced.

