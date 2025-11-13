Ladies of Porter Ranch and GlamLite Present: Women Who Shine Holiday Soirée Honoring Women Who Define Brilliance in Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Influence

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ladies of Porter Ranch (LOPR), in partnership with GlamLite, is proud to announce the Women Who Shine Holiday Soirée, a glamorous celebration honoring women redefining entrepreneurship, innovation, and creative leadership. Taking place on November 15th, the soirée will bring together inspiring women from across industries for an evening filled with connection, celebration, and stories that uplift the heart of sisterhood.





The Ladies of Porter Ranch is one of the fastest-growing women’s collectives, uniting over 600 members and hundreds of business partners dedicated to empowering women through community, leadership, and celebration. Partnering with LOPR for this year’s event, GlamLite stands as one of the beauty industry’s most inspiring success stories. Built by Gisselle Hernandez from a dream and determination, GlamLite has evolved into a global powerhouse celebrated for its inclusivity and creativity, partnering with brands like Bratz, Hershey’s, Nickelodeon, and Warner Bros. to redefine beauty representation worldwide.

The event will benefit the Evelyn Lozada Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women and girl survivors of domestic violence through awareness, advocacy, and empowerment. Founded by television personality and activist Evelyn Lozada, the foundation provides critical resources, education, and community support to help individuals heal, rebuild, and thrive.

The soirée will honor a remarkable lineup of leaders and innovators whose brilliance continues to shape industries, inspire communities, and elevate the next generation of changemakers.

2025 Women Who Shine Honorees: Women Who Embody Excellence, Leadership, and Impact

This year’s Women Who Shine honorees include trailblazers whose work and influence illuminate their fields:

Woman of the Year – Gisselle Hernandez

Founder and CEO of GlamLite Cosmetics, Giselle Hernandez transformed a $1,000 dream into one of the beauty industry’s fastest-growing brands. Her story of resilience and innovation has inspired millions, shattering barriers for women, immigrants, and creators worldwide. Through her leadership and mentorship, she continues to empower others to embrace their brilliance and build without limits.

Visionary of the Year – Shanti Hoffman

A real estate mogul and the visionary founder of the Ladies of Porter Ranch, Shanti Hoffman leads with heart, innovation, and purpose. As CEO of Hoffman Theus, she has redefined luxury real estate through integrity, excellence, and connection, achieving over $150M in sales while empowering a team of women to thrive. Through her leadership and vision, Shanti has transformed LOPR into one of California’s most dynamic female-led networks, proving that true success is measured by the communities we build and the legacies we leave behind.

Icon of the Year – Asiah Collins

A founding member of the Ladies of Porter Ranch, Asiah Collins is the heartbeat of the community, a visionary force who embodies grace, strength, and the power of sisterhood. As an entrepreneur, model, and creative leader, she’s driven some of LOPR’s most inspiring movements, using her platform to elevate women and celebrate multidimensional success. Through her acclaimed Beverly Hills venture, Smooth Skin Lounge, and features in Vogue, Macy’s, and Adidas campaigns, Asiah continues to redefine what it means to be an icon: bold, brilliant, and unapologetically empowered.

Fashion Trailblazer of the Year – Andrea Ledezma

As one of the founding members of the Ladies of Porter Ranch, Andrea Ledezma is a creative force redefining modern fashion entrepreneurship. As an early adopter and iconic seller on WhatNot, a livestream selling platform where people can buy and sell items in real time, Andrea has built a thriving community of women who turned passion into purpose through style and connection. A beloved pillar of LOPR, Andrea continues to inspire confidence, creativity, and connection, reminding us that fashion’s greatest impact lies in the community it creates.

Beauty Creator of the Year – Raye Boyce

A pioneering beauty influencer and entrepreneur known for her authenticity, creativity, and relatable digital storytelling, Raye Boyce of @ItsMyRayeRaye has built a loyal global following by redefining what real beauty looks like online. Through her unfiltered voice and empowering content, she’s inspired millions to embrace self-expression, confidence, and joy in their everyday lives.

Wellness Innovator of the Year – Shaniece Hairston

Model, entrepreneur, and wellness advocate Shaniece Hairston is celebrated for her authenticity, grounded spirit, and holistic approach to living well. Through her lifestyle platform, she inspires a new generation of women to embrace balance, confidence, and self-love from the inside out. With grace and intention, Shaniece continues to redefine what modern wellness looks like: real, radiant, and rooted in purpose.

Innovator of the Year – Shantel Jackson

Founder and CEO of Shoe Gummi, Shantel Jackson is redefining the future of footwear with the world’s first outer-sole orthotic for high heels, a patented innovation transforming comfort and style. Through her creativity and determination, Jackson continues to empower women to walk boldly, beautifully, and without limits.

Influencer Personality of the Year – Telli Swift

Telli Swift is a dynamic entrepreneur, philanthropist, and media personality empowering women to own their voice and influence. Known from E!’s WAGS Atlanta, Telli has built a multifaceted brand spanning fashion, wellness, and purpose-driven impact, from her luxury fragrance line D’Telli to her non-profit Boxing WAGS Association, supporting families and women in need. Through her platform and podcast “Telli Talks”, she continues to inspire authenticity, confidence, and legacy in everything she does.

Healthcare Innovator of the Year – Taylor Holly, MSN, FNP-BC

A devoted nurse practitioner, mother, and advocate, Taylor Holly is celebrated for advancing women’s health through compassionate, patient-centered care. Guided by empathy and excellence, she champions holistic wellness and empowers her patients to thrive in every stage of life. Her unwavering dedication to kindness and advocacy continues to redefine what it means to lead with both heart and healing.

Heart of the Chat – Rachel Mumma

Born and raised in Porter Ranch, Rachel Mumma is celebrated for her warmth, leadership, and unwavering support of women across the LOPR community. Always the first to engage, uplift, and spark conversation, Rachel’s positivity keeps the spirit of sisterhood alive both online and in person. With a career in aerospace supply chain and a love for her two dogs, cat, and walks on the beach, she embodies the perfect balance of dedication, heart, and connection.

Visual Artist of the Year – Ava-Mae Curah

Ava-Mae Curah is a creative visionary, pop-portrait, and street artist whose bold, color-blocked works explore healing, resilience, and culture. As the owner of Modern Balloon Company, she transforms emotion into immersive art experiences that elevate event design and storytelling. Her work continues to redefine how contemporary art intersects with community, inspiring connection and joy through every creation.

CEO of the Home – Maribel Mendoza Azizad

A devoted mother of three, Maribel Mendoza Azizad leads her home with creativity, purpose, and love. Known for her hands-on spirit, from crafting imaginative Halloween costumes to building projects with her drill and saw, she embodies the artistry and leadership found in everyday moments. Through her devotion to family and community, Maribel reminds that true leadership begins at home.

In addition to honoring established leaders, the soirée will also highlight rising entrepreneurs through its New Business Spotlight, including Misbah Lilani of Rozi’s Market & Liquor, recognized for embarking on the journey of entrepreneurship and her mission to empower the community that continues to support her.

About the Porter Ranch Women Initiative: The Porter Ranch Women Initiative is the fastest growing social club dedicated to making a real difference through female empowerment, supporting local businesses, raising awareness for charities, and creating meaningful community connections. The group curates memorable experiences, social gatherings, and workshops that inspire collaboration and leadership. Led by Shanti Hoffman, Andrea Ledezma, Asiah Collins, Cheyenne Davis, Madison Iglesias, Kristina Oropeza, and XiXi Yang, the Porter Ranch Women Initiative fosters exclusive collaborations and hosts dynamic events that empower women to lead, connect, and shine. Together, they celebrate every woman, spotlight local businesses, and cultivate a community where everyone feels valued, heard, and appreciated.

For more info on the Porter Ranch Women Initiative, check out porterranchladies.com.

XiXi Yang

Porter Ranch Women Initiative, Inc.

Founding Member and Director of Media

contact@porterranchladies.com

20065 Rinaldi St., Suite 210

Porter Ranch, CA 91326

www.PorterRanchLadies.com

