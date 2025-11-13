Alation Honors 2025 Data Radicals Award Winners at revAlation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data intelligence company, today announced the winners of the 2025 Data Radicals Awards, presented at revAlation London , the company’s global conference series. This year’s honorees, leaders from Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), and Marks & Spencer , were recognized for their visionary use of data and AI to drive measurable business outcomes and solve complex problems within their organizations.

The Data Radicals Award, named after Alation’s acclaimed podcast , recognizes individuals and organizations that are redefining what’s possible with data and AI. The award celebrates those who are transforming their enterprises and defining the future of data and AI through innovation and informed decision-making.

“The Data Radicals Award celebrates trailblazers who are transforming their organizations and doing groundbreaking work with data and AI,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation. “It’s an honor to work with leaders who see the potential of AI and move quickly, thoughtfully, and boldly to realize it. The successes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Daimler Truck North America, and Marks & Spencer show how Alation can help unlock new possibilities, speed up insights, and change the way businesses run.”

This year’s winners exemplify how organizations can leverage Alation to solve complex challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and enable teams across functions to make trusted, data-driven decisions. By using metadata as the foundation of their data and AI strategies, these trailblazers are making AI more trusted, accurate, and reliable—accelerating meaningful change across their enterprises.

Previous recipients of the Data Radicals Award include: Aware Super, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Sainsbury’s, all of whom continue to set benchmarks for excellence and impact.

To learn more about Alation, visit our website: www.alation.com .

About Alation

Alation is the data intelligence company. More than 650 global enterprises — including 40% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Alation to realize value from their data and AI initiatives. Customers such as Cisco, DocuSign, Nasdaq, and Pfizer trust Alation’s platform for self-service analytics, cloud transformation, data governance, and AI-ready data, fostering data-driven innovation at scale. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit www.alation.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87f67486-832a-4e02-96e9-0af2403a4d94

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3596b7e2-23ed-4dab-bd82-eae91239fdbc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11f77ac3-c1b7-4b0b-85c4-92a6b2b18e62