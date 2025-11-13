Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home at Lakemont by Toll Brothers in Hudson, Massachusetts

HUDSON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home at its Lakemont by Toll Brothers in Hudson, Massachusetts. Only three quick move-in homes remain available for sale in this exclusive waterfront community featuring just 21 single-family homes.

Set against a tranquil waterfront backdrop, Lakemont by Toll Brothers offers a serene and private setting with views of Lake Boon. These luxury homes priced from $1.48 million feature 4 to 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and range from 3,406 to 3,977 square feet. The final homes include open-concept living levels, home offices, serene primary bedroom suites, and finished basements on select homes. Three quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new dream home as early as spring 2026.

Conveniently located less than two miles from downtown Hudson, the community offers access to local shopping, restaurants, and coffee shops, as well as nearby recreation at Lake Boon, and Assabet River Rail Trail.





"Lakemont by Toll Brothers offers an exceptional lifestyle with luxury homes in a peaceful, private setting," said Ryan O'Rourke, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. "This is the final opportunity for home shoppers to own a new home in this extraordinary community."

The Lakemont by Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are located at 2 Town Line Road in Hudson. For more information, call 866-232-1632 or visit LakemontbyTollBrothers.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00ff93f3-cbdb-422c-bbc8-84b6f7427908

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b83c8d2b-8d66-4547-9d3e-a1583c9d1203

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)