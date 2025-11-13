US Lower 48 Unconventional Production Industry Research Report 2025: Analyze the Economic Viability, Well Productivity, and Well Completion Parameters Across Major Shale Plays

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unconventional Production in the US Lower 48 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States (US) Lower 48 Unconventional Oil and Gas Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas production in US L48 shale plays for 2021-2030.

The report also analyzes the economic viability, well productivity, and well completion parameters across major shale plays in the US. These detailed analyses of the US L48 shale plays are critical in developing impactful business plans to gain a competitive edge.



Crude oil and condensate production is reviewed across the four major oil shales of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and DJ Basin. The US Lower 48 (L48) crude oil and condensate production is projected to increase primarily in the Permian Basin during 2025-2030. The high oil prices could provide favorable market economics for shale companies to thrive in this play. Natural gas production is reviewed across the major gas shales of Marcellus, Utica, Permian, Haynesville, and Scoop Stack.

The highest contribution to natural gas production growth in the US is expected to come from Marcellus and Permian resource plays during 2025-2030. Marcellus is the largest natural gas formation in the country. A few of the major operators in the US lower 48 oil and gas market by total net acreage are Occidental Petroleum Corp, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, and EQT Corp among others.



Scope

Analysis of the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the US Lower 48 shale plays.

Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas production in US L48 shale plays during 2021-2030.

Detailed information on well development, permits and deals across US L48 shale plays.

In-depth information on economic viability, well productivity, and well completion parameters across major shale plays in the US.

Analysis of top companies' net acreage, and planned capital expenditure in 2025.

Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions across major shale plays during 2021-2025.

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the major shale plays in the US.

Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in the major US shale plays.

Keep yourself informed of the latest M&A activity across major shale plays.

Key Topics Covered:



1. US Lower 48, Recent Developments and Trends

Key Highlights

US Lower 48 Shale Oil and Gas Production

US Lower 48 Rig Count and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures prices

2. US Lower 48, Production and Activity Overview

US Lower 48, Production Analysis, Crude Oil, 2022-2024

US Lower 48, Crude Oil Production Outlook to 2030

US Lower 48, Production Analysis, Natural Gas, 2022-2024

US Lower 48, Natural Gas Production Outlook to 2030

US Lower 48, Drilling Activity, 2024-2025 (1/4)

US Lower 48, Drilling Activity, 2024-2025 (2/4)

US Lower 48, Drilling Activity, 2024-2025 (3/4)

US Lower 48, Drilling Activity, 2024-2025 (4/4)

US Lower 48, Well Profile

3. US Lower 48, Economic Viability

US Lower 48, Breakeven Prices

US Lower 48, Well Productivity - Initial Production Rates, 2022-2024

US Lower 48, Well Productivity - Estimated Ultimate Recovery, 2022-2024

US Lower 48, Completion Parameters, 2022-2024

US Lower 48, Well Costs

4. US Lower 48, Competitive Benchmarking

US Lower 48, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2025

US Lower 48, Major Companies by Crude Oil Production, 2025

US Lower 48, Major Companies by Natural Gas Production, 2025

US Lower 48, Capex of Major Companies, 2025

US Lower 48, Operational Performance of Leading Operators, 2025

US Lower 48, Well Costs, 2025

5. US Lower 48, Mergers & Acquisitions

Overview of M&A Activity

US Lower 48, Major Acquisitions

6. Appendix

Abbreviations and Definitions

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbm6fq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.