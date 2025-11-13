Lone Star PACE Selected to Administer C-PACE Program for the City of Fate

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leading administrator of C-PACE Texas, has been designated as program administrator for the City of Fate’s inaugural Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. The selection marks the latest milestone in furthering Texas’ sustainability and economic development goals by expanding access to low-cost, long-term financing for efficiency upgrades across the state.

With this action, commercial property owners in Fate can leverage C-PACE to finance energy and water-efficiency improvements with private capital, repaid as a voluntary assessment tied to the property.

Lee McCormick, President of Lone Star PACE, said: “We’re honored to serve the City of Fate by helping to launch its first C-PACE program. As North Texas continues to grow, C-PACE offers a smart way to modernize buildings, lower operating costs and unlock investment, all without tapping public budgets. We look forward to assisting Fate’s property owners in bringing more efficient, future-proofed projects to life.”

The City of Fate’s new C-PACE program will:

Enable property owners in Fate to access flexible, long-term financing that can fill up to 35% of the capital stack and help projects pencil without new equity.

that can fill and help projects pencil without new equity. Support redevelopment and reinvestment in existing buildings while encouraging high-performance new construction .

in existing buildings while encouraging . Help attract private investment and jobs , advancing Fate’s economic development goals amid sustained regional growth.

, advancing Fate’s economic development goals amid sustained regional growth. Promote resource conservation and resiliency — from high-efficiency HVAC and controls to water-saving systems and solar — all without the use of taxpayer funds.

Matt Wavering, Director of Economic Development for the City of Fate, said: “The City of Fate is excited to launch our new C-PACE program, a powerful economic development tool that empowers commercial property owners to take advantage of unique financing to invest in energy efficiency improvements. By partnering with Lone Star PACE as our third-party administrator, we’re ensuring that local businesses have access to expert guidance and streamlined financing that supports long-term property values and economic growth. This program reflects our commitment to innovation, resilience, and creating a business-friendly environment where smart investments are not only possible—but encouraged.”

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a state-enabled program that allows property owners and developers to access fixed-rate, long-term financing for qualifying energy and water conservation measures and renewable energy improvements. C-PACE can be used for new construction, retrofits, renovations, or recapitalizations. Projects are funded by private capital providers and do not rely on taxpayer funds.

The addition of the city of Fate expands Lone Star PACE’s administrative footprint to 28 cities and counties across Texas. Its partnerships with local governments, property owners and capital providers have helped facilitate nearly $373 million in C-PACE assessments tied to projects worth a combined $2 billion statewide.

For more information on C-PACE Texas, contact Lone Star PACE today.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. We help local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, and trade associations promote economic development and resource conservation by facilitating C-PACE projects alongside property owners, capital providers, contractors, and other stakeholders. Our goal is to promote sustainability as well as increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings. For more information, visit www.lonestarpace.com

Media Contact:

Olivia Lueckemeyer

Director of Marketing & Media Relations, Lone Star PACE

Olivia@LoneStarPACE.com