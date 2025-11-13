ADAM MASON TO DIRECT MCCOURT ENTERTAINMENT’S NEW DOCUMENTARY AMERIGO IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SOUTH FLORIDA PBS

Miami, Florida, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Miami, Florida – Thursday, November 13, 2025 – McCourt Entertainment, in partnership with South Florida PBS and American Public Television (APT), announced today that acclaimed filmmaker Adam Mason has signed on to direct AMERIGO, the forthcoming documentary series exploring the future of the American Dream as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

Mason, a visionary filmmaker known for blending cinematic storytelling and music culture, has written and directed films starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Alexandra Daddario, Sofia Carson, Paul Walter Hauser and KJ Apa. His collaborators include legendary directors such as Michael Bay, and his work has premiered at top international festivals including SXSW and the Toronto International Film Festival. Earlier in his career, Mason became one of the most sought-after visual storytellers in the music world, crafting groundbreaking visual projects for System of a Down, Korn, AFI and Alice in Chains, among others.

Produced in association with South Florida PBS, AMERIGO is executive-produced by Emmy Award–winning producer David McCourt, founder and CEO of McCourt Entertainment. The project continues McCourt’s legacy of socially resonant storytelling.

His past credits include Spike Lee’s Miracle’s Boys for Nickelodeon, PBS’s beloved Reading Rainbow winner of 26 Daytime Emmys and a Peabody and the acclaimed primetime Showtime docuseries What’s Going On?, produced in partnership with the United Nations and featuring Michael Douglas, Angelina Jolie, and Sônia Braga.

Filmed across all 50 states over two years, AMERIGO captures more than 500 unscripted interviews with veterans, teachers, immigrants, artists, and entrepreneurs. The result is a raw, deeply human look at the nation’s identity and the enduring question: What happened to the American Dream?

“I wanted a director who could merge cinematic vision with emotional truth - someone who’s worked in both film and music, because music plays such an essential role in AMERIGO,” said McCourt. “Adam’s storytelling instincts will elevate this into a landmark series as America heads toward its 250th anniversary.”

“AMERIGO is more than a documentary, it's an invitation to listen,” added Mason. “I’ve worked with extraordinary talent around the world, but this project is about everyday Americans. The Dream isn’t dead - it’s waiting to be remembered.”

AMERIGO will premiere on South Florida PBS and will be offered to public television stations nationwide through American Public Television (APT) in advance of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026

ABOUT MCCOURT ENTERTAINMENT

McCourt Entertainment, led by Emmy Award–winning producer and entrepreneur David McCourt, is a global media company developing innovative, socially resonant storytelling across film, television, and digital platforms. Its credits span acclaimed children’s programming, feature documentaries, and partnerships with major distributors.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA PBS

South Florida PBS is Florida’s largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s more than 350 public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and nearly one-half of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT’s diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children’s series and classic movies. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming and WORLD™, public television’s premier news, science and documentary channel. More information at APTonline.org

