Zone School of Healing Celebrates Eight-Year Milestone as One of the Fastest-Growing Chiropractic & Healing Schools Worldwide

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zone School of Healing is proudly celebrating over eight years of transformative growth and success, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing schools worldwide for chiropractors as well as other doctors and healers alike. Founded to bring the groundbreaking Zone Technique — developed by founder Dr. Peter Goldman, D.C. — into the hands of dedicated practitioners across the globe, Zone School of Healing has quickly expanded its reach and impact, offering both live in-person seminars and online training courses - basic, advanced, and mastery levels. The school has just announced two new countries in 2026 where these live seminars will take place for the first time; Canada and Ireland.

With thousands of practitioners now certified and continuing to apply the Zone Technique in real-world settings, Zone School of Healing’s momentum is growing and growing. As of today, over 4,000 DCs have studied under Dr. Pete, bringing the Zone Technique into chiropractic offices, athletic training rooms, and healing practices around the world. The Zone School of Healing has already revolutionized the practices of countless practitioners worldwide, and shows signs of continued growth month after month, year after year.

“I started Zone School because I could see that while many chiropractors were sincere in their wanting to help patients, their healing results were mediocre overall, especially with non musculoskeletal conditions where it was hit or miss at best,” says founder Dr. Pete. “I already had patients flying in to see me from literally all over the earth, and I knew I could teach chiropractors to have my level of confidence and results in healing.”

Empowering Healers With Transformative Skills & Results

From its core message — “You are in the right place” for those who want to be world-class experts in handling both musculoskeletal and non-musculoskeletal health issues — Zone School of Healing has charted a rapid trajectory of growth. The school emphasises results, stating: “We have one theme: RESULTS. They speak for themselves.”

Zone School of Healing’s online membership offers lifetime access to over 46 hours of self-paced foundational videos, plus 4 hours of live Q&A sessions with Dr. Pete himself, and certification in the Zone Technique practitioner program. In addition to online training, the school hosts immersive two-day live seminars each month — in cities across the U.S. and internationally — where attendees learn hands-on palpation of the six zones of the body, explore the “three worlds of healing,” and master patient-interaction skills like creating a healing image and building rapport.

Chiropractic schools and chiropractic continuing education are in high demand today. With many different options and philosophies available, it may be difficult for one to navigate the right course for them. But if one is purely driven by results, then the Zone School of Healing might be worth looking into. Dr. Pete reinforces the school’s philosophy of breaking through conventional limitations; encouraging practitioners to move beyond frustration, and towards mastery. Zone School is open to chiropractors, chiropractic school students, as well as all kinds of doctors and healers.

Why Practitioners Choose Zone School of Healing

Global Reach & Community : Thousands of doctors, chiropractors, naturopaths, massage therapists, and alternative healers worldwide are now certified or actively training in the Zone Technique.



: Thousands of doctors, chiropractors, naturopaths, massage therapists, and alternative healers worldwide are now certified or actively training in the Zone Technique. Advanced Healing Framework : Dr. Pete brings a unique blend of chiropractic expertise, world class level martial-arts discipline, and metaphysical insight — bridging physical technique with deeper healing principles.



: Dr. Pete brings a unique blend of chiropractic expertise, world class level martial-arts discipline, and metaphysical insight — bridging physical technique with deeper healing principles. Hands-On & Results-Driven : Seminars include live demonstrations, high-level Q&A with Dr. Pete, and real-time mastery of palpation and healing protocols. These immersive experiences accelerate learning far beyond typical continuing education formats.



: Seminars include live demonstrations, high-level Q&A with Dr. Pete, and real-time mastery of palpation and healing protocols. These immersive experiences accelerate learning far beyond typical continuing education formats. Flexible Training Options : Whether you prefer online self-paced learning or the energy of an in-person live weekend, Zone School of Healing accommodates both.



: Whether you prefer online self-paced learning or the energy of an in-person live weekend, Zone School of Healing accommodates both. Continuing Education Credits: Many live seminars are eligible for 12 hours of CE credits for chiropractors in a number of states.





Invitation to Grow Your Practice and Your Impact

As Zone School of Healing enters this new phase of expansion, chiropractors and healers of all types are invited to join the next wave of transformation. Whether you're looking to master challenging clinical cases, deepen your healing presence, or expand your practice into new realms of patient care, Zone School of Healing offers the pathway.

Attend one of the many live in-person seminars scheduled throughout the country (and internationally), or enroll in the online program from anywhere in the world. Gain lifetime access to hours and hours of healing knowledge that you won't learn anywhere else, join a community of high-level practitioners, and elevate your healing-practice today.

Elevate your craft. Transform lives. Become the healer you’ve always aspired to be with Zone School of Healing.

"Zone School will teach you healing knowledge that will make you an infinitely more confident and competent chiropractor,” states Dr. Pete. “Your healing results will skyrocket with musculoskeletal AND non-musculoskeletal conditions. Join now, you will thank me later."

About Zone School of Healing, LLC

Zone School of Healing is an accredited training provider that teaches Dr. Pete's Zone Technique brand — a comprehensive system of healing developed by Dr. Pete Goldman, D.C. The curriculum combines physical adjustment protocols, metaphysical healing principles, and mastery of patient-interaction skills. Founded to empower practitioners globally, Zone School of Healing now offers online certification, live seminars, membership communities, and ongoing mentorship for chiropractors, doctors, and healers dedicated to advancing their impact and their practice.

For more information, visit www.zoneschoolofhealing.com or contact support@zonetechnique.com.

