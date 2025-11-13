Keep Your Garage Door Moving This Winter

WACO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As freezing temperatures, ice and snow make their seasonal debut, homeowners are encouraged to prepare their garage doors for winter. Precision Garage Door Service®, a Neighborly® company, reminds homeowners that a little proactive maintenance now can prevent major inconveniences once the cold sets in.

“Your garage door works harder than you realize, especially during winter months,” said Mike Brickner, president of Precision Garage Door Service, a Neighborly company. “A simple inspection and service now can help prevent breakdowns when temperatures drop and ensure your door operates smoothly all season long.”

Before the Freeze

Cold weather puts extra stress on garage doors. As temperatures fall, metal parts contract, lubricants thicken and weather seals harden, which can lead to slower movement, louder operation or even a door that won’t open.

Other common winter issues include:

Doors freezing shut from ice or frost buildup

from ice or frost buildup Remote batteries losing power in low temperatures

in low temperatures Safety sensors malfunctioning due to moisture or condensation



Tips from the Experts

A well-maintained garage door not only avoids winter breakdowns but also supports home energy efficiency by keeping heated air inside the home and reducing drafts. Before the first freeze, homeowners can take these simple steps to help keep your garage door running safely and reliably all season:

Inspect key components: Check cables, rollers and tracks for wear or rust, and keep the area around the door clear. Apply rock salt beneath the door to prevent ice buildup.

Check cables, rollers and tracks for wear or rust, and keep the area around the door clear. Apply rock salt beneath the door to prevent ice buildup. Use cold-weather lubricant: Apply to hinges, bushings and rollers to prevent sluggish movement.

Apply to hinges, bushings and rollers to prevent sluggish movement. Watch for performance changes: Sluggish movement or a stuck door may signal spring or motor strain and should be handled by a professional.

Sluggish movement or a stuck door may signal spring or motor strain and should be handled by a professional. Maintain weather protection: Ensure seals fit tightly with no visible cracks or gaps to keep out cold air and moisture.

Ensure seals fit tightly with no visible cracks or gaps to keep out cold air and moisture. Refresh small parts: Replace remote batteries and wipe down safety sensors to ensure consistent, safe operation.



Professional Support

Garage door systems are complex, and professional expertise is often needed for proper adjustment and balance. If your garage door is noisy, uneven or hasn’t been serviced in the past year, schedule a service before winter’s demands begin. Precision Garage Door Service offers seasonal tune-ups, emergency repairs and component upgrades to keep doors running smoothly in cold weather.

For added peace of mind, homeowners should always verify a technician’s identity before allowing access. Precision Garage Door Service professionals arrive in branded uniforms and vehicles with official documentation.

For more information or to schedule a pre-winter service appointment, visit www.precisiondoor.net/garagedoorsafety or contact your local Precision Garage Door Service®.

