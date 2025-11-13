Verizon Business Powers Next-Generation Broadcasts for Monumental Sports & Entertainment

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the completion of a new 100G dedicated optical ring. This ring will serve as the core broadcast, content creation engine, and corporate network for Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the owners and operators of the independent regional media platform Monumental Sports Network (MNMT). MNMT is the exclusive local media rightsholder for the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, and Capital City Go-Go games.

The new 100G dedicated optical ring creates a seamless, integrated infrastructure across four key MSE sites: Capital One Arena, MedStar Capitals Iceplex, MedStar Health Performance Center, and MSE’s corporate headquarters/broadcast facility. The optical ring is set to provide corporate network resiliency and optimize broadcast production workflows starting with the 2025-26 NHL and NBA seasons.

“The foundational investment in our network will enable the innovations of tomorrow and deliver a world-class, next-generation broadcast experience for our partners and fans," said Charlie Myers, CTO, MSE. "The optical network from Verizon Business is a crucial part of our long-term strategy, enhancing our current broadcast capabilities and creating the backbone for future innovations in broadcast technology."

The optical ring provides a foundational layer for MSE's shift towards more agile and cost-effective remote production models, a trend gaining significant traction across the media and entertainment industry. This private, high-capacity network will enable MSE to centralize its production operations, significantly reducing the on-site footprint and carbon emissions associated with distributed infrastructure while expanding access to a global workforce. By connecting key venues, the network acts as an engine for content creation, allowing MSE to produce game and player content for MNMT at any of its facilities and distribute compelling content with greater efficiency and innovation.

"The media and entertainment landscape is undergoing a massive digital transformation, moving away from legacy capital-intensive systems to flexible, IP-based, remote work environments," said Daniel Lawson, SVP, Global Solutions, Verizon Business. "Through our high-capacity fiber and 5G network, Monumental Sports now has the ability to virtualize its media operations, innovate workflows, and create exceptional, customized content for fans."

Powered by Verizon, MNMT’s content is easily accessible to fans wherever they are. Viewers can stream MNMT programming on their preferred device — phone, tablet, computer, or smart TV — via the Monumental+ app or by visiting monumentalplus.com.

Learn more about how Verizon’s technology ecosystem and partnerships are enabling customers to transform live experiences in media and entertainment .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is one of America’s leading integrated sports and entertainment companies and is ranked as one of the most valuable globally. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit monumentalsports.com.

