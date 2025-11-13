Commercial Vehicle Market Report, Q3 2025: Economic Factors, Regulatory Changes, and Technological Advancements with Manufacturer Assessment of Daimler, CNH Industrial, Paccar, Volvo, and VV

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Forecast - Quarter 3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Vehicle Forecast provides a clear and concise view of the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle sectors, and the bus and coach sector, in a single user-friendly report giving an insightful forecast of the current year +12 on a quarterly basis.



Scope

Current year + 12-year forecast to meet the needs of short-term and long-term planning.

Detailed sales and production information at country, region, global make, sales group, GVW class and commercial vehicle type level.

In depth assessment of each major OEM, including market share (overall and by segment).

Quarterly updates for better tracking and analysis of sales trends and performance over time.

Reasons to Buy

Stay ahead of the competition by gaining valuable insights into automotive market trends and projections for the current year + 12-year. Our report ensures that you have the necessary information at your fingertips to make informed decisions and optimize your business strategies.

We cover the key elements influencing market developments, including economic factors, regulatory changes, technological advancements, and consumer preferences. With these, you can identify emerging opportunities, assess risks, and align your business operations to maximize growth and profitability.

By providing a clear and concise view of the commercial vehicle and bus/coach sectors, we enable you to quickly grasp the market dynamics and identify potential growth areas. Our insightful forecasts help you make data-driven decisions, saving you time and resources while minimizing the risks associated with uncertain market conditions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Foreword



2. Global Summary

2.1. Macroeconomic Outlook

2.2. Truck Sales

2.3. Truck Assembly



3. Global Manufacturer Assessment

3.1. Daimler Group

3.2. CNH Industrial

3.3. Paccar

3.4. Volvo Group

3.5. VV Group



4. Western Europe

4.1. West European Summary

4.2. France

4.3. Germany

4.4. Italy

4.5. Spain

4.6. United Kingdom

4.7. Austria

4.8. Belgium

4.9. Denmark

4.10. Finland

4.11. Greece

4.12. Ireland

4.13. Netherlands

4.14. Norway

4.15. Portugal

4.16. Sweden

4.17. Switzerland



5. Central and Eastern Europe

5.1. Russia and Former Soviet Union

5.2. Turkey

5.3. Poland

5.4. Czech Republic



6. North America

6.1. United States of America

6.2. Canada

6.3. Mexico



7. South America

7.1. Brazil

7.2. Argentina



8. Asia

8.1. China

8.2. Japan

8.3. Korea

8.4. India

8.5. Indonesia

8.6. Malaysia

8.7. Philippines

8.8. Thailand



9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fycqs9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.