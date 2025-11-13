Grayce Embarks on a New Chapter, Partners with Cariloop to Support Employers and their Working Caregivers.

DALLAS, TX, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayce, a care navigation platform that has supported working families for the past six years, has partnered with Cariloop, a leading provider of employer-sponsored caregiver support benefits, to formally refer all clients to Cariloop.

Through this agreement, Grayce will enable continuity of care and pass the baton to Cariloop, recommending the company as a trusted provider for organizations seeking to continue or expand their caregiving benefit programs. Both companies share a deep commitment to helping employees balance the demands of work and caregiving with empathy, innovation, and care.

Since 2019, Grayce has built a legacy of compassion and innovation in helping employees balance the demands of work and caregiving. Grayce’s leadership sought a partner that shares its vision and values — ensuring that the companies and employees they’ve supported continue to receive exceptional care.

“As we transition Grayce’s services, it’s deeply important to me that our clients and their employees continue to have access to compassionate, high-quality support,” said Julia Cohen Sebastien, CEO and Co-founder of Grayce. “I wholeheartedly recommend Cariloop, a team that has consistently demonstrated empathy, innovation, and a true commitment to caring for those who care for others.”

Cariloop, founded in 2012, partners with employers to provide coaching, tools, and a digital platform that helps caregivers manage the complexities of supporting loved ones while balancing work responsibilities. As a Certified B Corporation™ and Public Benefit Corporation, Cariloop is deeply aligned with Grayce’s purpose-driven approach to improving the lives of caregivers and their families.

“We have long admired the incredible impact Grayce has made in providing innovative solutions and elevating the conversation around caregiving in the workplace,” said Michael Walsh, CEO and Co-founder of Cariloop. “Our teams share the same heart for helping people and the same mission to support those caring for others. We’re honored to carry forward Grayce’s spirit of care and ensure that their clients and caregivers continue to be supported through this transition and beyond.”

Under this arrangement, Cariloop is available to work with employers previously supported by Grayce to ensure a seamless transition of caregiver benefits and programs. Cariloop remains committed to empowering companies to care for their people — and to building workplaces where caregiving is seen, supported, and sustained.

About Cariloop

Cariloop offers employer-sponsored caregiving benefits to working parents and caregivers. Through professional coaching, caregiving tools, and a network of providers on an intuitive Caregiver Support Platform, Cariloop helps reduce stress and burnout, enabling employees to find balance at work and home. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation™, Cariloop is committed to using its business as a force for good and improving the well-being of caregivers worldwide. Learn more at www.cariloop.com.

About Grayce

Grayce fostered peak performance among employees worldwide by solving their full spectrum of care challenges at home – from starting a family to navigating end-of-life care, and every milestone in between. The company provided best-in-class technology and Masters-level Care Partners, connecting employees with the ultimate one-on-one expertise, resources, and tools to navigate care.