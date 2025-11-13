Press Release

13 November 2025

HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Leadership changes

Andrew Wild, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Continental Europe, will step down from his role on 31 December 2025 for family reasons.

A recruitment process is underway to appoint his successor, and an update will be provided in due course.

Christopher Davies, currently Deputy CEO, HSBC Continental Europe, is appointed as Interim CEO of HSBC Continental Europe, effective 1 January 2026. He has been with HSBC for 40 years, the last 6 years of which has been as Deputy CEO, HSBC Continental Europe.

Joseph Swithenbank, Chief Financial Officer, remains Deputy CEO of HSBC Continental Europe.

Michael Roberts, CEO, HSBC Bank plc and CEO, Corporate and Institutional Banking said “Andrew leaves not only with our best wishes, but with our thanks for his contributions to HSBC over the last 20 years. As CEO since 2021, Andrew has successfully guided HSBC Continental Europe through significant change and turning around the underlying profitability and he leaves the business in a strong position for future growth. Continental Europe remains a critical market within HSBC’s international network and a key element of its growth strategy.”

