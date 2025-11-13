Nightingale College Lowers Tuition More Than 30% for Utah Nursing Students

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightingale College announced a pilot program to reduce tuition by 31% for Utah residents enrolled in its Bachelor of Science (BSN) program for the duration of their program. This tuition reduction credit aims to make nursing education more affordable and accessible for Utahns. Starting in Summer Semester 2026, eligible learners will receive a $205 per credit hour reduction for the duration of their program.





Financial Impact:

The reduction of nearly one-third lowers the current standard BSN tuition rate from $645 to $440 per credit hour. For a complete 120-credit BSN program, this equates to a total savings of up to $24,600.

Jason Clark and his daughter Emeri are both enrolled in Nightingale College’s BSN program. The Washington City father of four chose Nightingale for its flexibility, which allows him to learn while working full-time, and for his daughter to continue her education as she travels around the country.

“I’m so happy and grateful about the tuition decrease,” said Clark. “Nursing is more than just a career to me, it’s a path of compassion, service and purpose. Money is tight and this will be a huge help for our family budget.”

Why It Matters:

The Beehive State has approximately 1,340 registered nurses per 100,000 people, the lowest nurse rate per capita in the country.

“The tuition reduction is a reinvestment in Utah’s future nursing workforce,” said Nightingale College President Jeffrey Olsen. “We’re proud to offer a transparent, affordable path for Utah nursing students as a means to support our home state.”

Olsen adds that the tuition savings recognize Utah’s continued support for Nightingale College and its efforts to transform from a small nursing school into a nationwide nursing educator. This initiative is available to both current and prospective learners who:



Have lived in Utah for at least 12 consecutive months before the start of the Semester

Are enrolled in the BSN program as of the Summer Semester 2026

Maintain continuous enrollment from Summer Semester 2026 until completion of the BSN program, except for College-approved accommodations under applicable federal law



More information about the Utah tuition program can be found at nightingaleutah.com .

Nightingale College

Nightingale College is dedicated to advancing health equity by creating opportunity and access to nursing education across the United States. The College offers accredited programs at the certificate, associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degree levels through its innovative learning model. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nightingale College combines online coursework with hands-on experiential learning in local communities to develop confident, competent, and compassionate nurses who address critical workforce shortages and improve health outcomes across diverse populations. For more information, visit nightingale.edu .

