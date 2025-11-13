8MM Pancreatic Cancer Drug Market Drug Forecasts Report 2024-2034: Key Opportunities in the Entry of Novel Pipeline Agents and Expansion of Marketed Drugs in Early-stage Disease

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pancreatic Cancer: Eight-Market Drug Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, China, and Japan) and includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 8MM for marketed and late-stage pipeline therapies, with a launch date assessment by market for Pancreatic cancer.

In the 8MM, the number of diagnosed incident cases of pancreatic cancer will grow from 229,166 cases in 2024 to 283,540 cases by 2034.



Common Pancreatic Cancer market drivers across the 8MM include:

This market growth will be driven by the market entry of novel pipeline agents in both the established and unexplored patient segments, in addition to the active label expansion of marketed agents to cover patients with early disease.

During the 2024 base year, chemotherapies contributed the most to the pancreatic cancer market. By the end of the forecast period, immune checkpoint inhibitors and immunostimulants are projected to account for nearly half of the total market share across the 8MM.

Market entrance of bispecific antibodies and pan-KRAS inhibitor will have a significant impact on the treatment landscape.

Across the 8MM, the metastatic first, second, and third lines of therapy are expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period at a CAGR of 15.5-26.6%, compared to the 2.5-3.6% CAGR in early-stage neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy.

Common barriers to market growth experienced across the 8MM include:

Limited approved targeted therapy and poor clinical outcomes of immunotherapy are the two biggest obstacles for pancreatic cancer market growth.

Many patients are diagnosed with advanced disease, and due to poor performance, do not reach beyond first-line therapy.

Low patient population (BRCA1/2, PALB2, EGFR, MSI-H, NTRK, ROS1, KRAS, PD-1/PD-L1, and BRAF) is a major barrier to developing biomarker-based targeted therapy and market growth.

The report provides an overview of the current treatment options, pipeline products in development, as well as current and future R&D trends.

Key topics covered include a strategic competitive assessment of current and future drugs, unmet needs, KOL insights, and implications for the Pancreatic Cancer market.

Overview of Pancreatic cancer, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Pancreatic cancer therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the Pancreatic cancer therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Pancreatic cancer treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Pancreatic cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications

The analyst valued the Pancreatic cancer market in the 8MM at $2.2 billion in 2024 and expects the market to increase to $10.2 billion by 2034

